How to open Warzone 2 Ashika Island's secret Power Plant room

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Ashika Island features several intriguing locations, with one of the most interesting ones being the Power Plant. Hidden within this Power Plant is a secret chamber that contains plenty of high-tier loot. Obtaining this loot will give players a significant advantage at any point in the match, which is why it's highly recommended that they explore this secret room.

Although locating the Power Plant on Ashika Island is easy, gaining access to this particular room isn't a simple task as it involves players completing a short puzzle. Players completely unaware of this secret location can easily miss out on this puzzle and all of the high quality loot present inside the secret room.

For players looking to explore this 'chamber of secrets,' this guide will take a closer look at the process of accessing the hidden room on Warzone 2's Ashika Island map and acquiring the loot within.

A guide to accessing the secret Power Plant room in Warzone 2

As mentioned before, accessing the Power Plant's secret room can be slightly tricky. To successfully get into this room, players will have to turn on a few switches in a particular pattern. Thankfully, this pattern is easy. If players take the right path and don't miss out on any switches on their way to the final switch, they can unlock the room within a matter of seconds.

To access the hidden loot room on Warzone 2's Ashika Island, you will need to do the following:

1) First, drop into the Power Plant. It's located right between Tsuki Castle and the Town Center.

2) Now, head straight inside until you find the tunnels that lead underground.

3) As you move through this tunnel, you will find four switches. Proceed to turn them on serially as you move forward.

Turning on switches of the Power Plant in Warzone 2 (Image via @Geeky Pastimes on YouTube)

﻿4) Once all four switches are turned on, a door will open up, granting you access to the Power Plant's secret room. If you successfully do it in the correct order, the game will present you with a message that reads "Power restored."

This room contains plenty of loot including cash, Legendary Supply Crates, Duffel Bags with high-tier items, and more. Considering that this hidden room is a fairly new location, you won't see too many enemies anytime soon. Hence, it's highly recommended that you drop there early on in the game to obtain all of its high-tier loot. Gradually, as the location becomes more popular, you might see many enemies landing here.

This is all there's to know about the secret room in Ashika Island's Power Plant. With the developers of the map, High Moon Studios, only recently introducing it, this acts as a fun little activity for players to complete early on in the newly added Warzone 2 map.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

