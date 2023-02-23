How to complete Warzone 2 Search and Seizure contract on Ashika Island easily

Search and Seizure is a brand new type of contract that was recently added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This contract is exclusive to Ashika Island (Resurgence map) and involves players escaping with a vehicle that is stolen by an enemy faction. The mission adds a fun little activity for players to take up in the match and earn decent rewards for it.

Warzone 2 Season 2 has been a breath of fresh air for many of the franchise's fans. The title, which was criticized throughout Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded for lacking interesting content, has now received several upgrades and additions alongside the latest Season update. It introduced the iconic Resurgence mode along with a plethora of other content and features.

Being a newly added contract, Search and Seizure might confuse some players who pick it up as they have no prior knowledge of what it entails. This guide will take a closer look at the process of easily completing the new Search and Seizure contract in Warzone 2.

A guide to completing the Search and Seizure contract in Warzone 2

Search & Seizure Contracts are now live on Ashika Island.

As the name of the contract suggests, it involves players searching for a vehicle and escaping with it. This newly added contract has expanded the range of contract options available for players to take up during matches. However, completing it isn't as simple as it seems. It involves you engaging in fights with AI combatants while also being exposed to the risk of encountering real enemy threats.

For those who picked up the Search and Seizure contract and are looking to complete it, here's what you need to do:

1) First, head to the location that's marked on your map upon picking up the contract. Keep in mind that the map will only provide you with an approximate area, not an exact location.

2) Once you're in the vicinity, you must look for AI combatants. They will be Shadow Company Mercs and are generally present in large numbers. You should then eliminate all of them.

3) The eliminated AI combatants will drop a key. Pick this up and use it to enter the vehicle.

4) You must now escape from this area using the vehicle and take it to the marked location on the map.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware 🗒️ Search & Seizure Contracts task you with tracking down Shadow Company mercs that have commandeered vehicles across Ashika Island. Dispatch them and recover the keys. Drive the stolen vehicle to the designated drop-off location but be prepared to evade retaliatory airstrikes. 🗒️ Search & Seizure Contracts task you with tracking down Shadow Company mercs that have commandeered vehicles across Ashika Island. Dispatch them and recover the keys. Drive the stolen vehicle to the designated drop-off location but be prepared to evade retaliatory airstrikes.

Once all of the above steps are accomplished, the Search and Seizure contract will be completed, granting you the appropriate rewards. It should be noted that the Shadow Company Mercs aren't your regular enemies, and you must ensure that you have enough bullets and shields for intense combat. Additionally, as you make your way to the vehicle drop point, you'll be attacked by the Shadow Company using Airstrikes.

These are all of the steps involved in completing the Search and Seizure contract in Warzone 2's Ashika Island map. For players unable to find this vehicle, it's generally going to be an SUV or boat, so you have to keep an eye out for those. If you're unfamiliar with the contract, it can be challenging to navigate, but becomes manageable for those who have prior knowledge of it.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

