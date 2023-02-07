Warzone 2 expert reveals the most effective way to use Precision Airstrike 

Precision Airstrikes are one of the most common Killstreaks that can be found in Call of Duty Warzone 2. It can be extremely devastating for the enemies and potentially wipe out an entire team. However, not many players are using the Killstreak optimally. If used correctly, the Precision Airstrike can give the user a lot of free kills and even help them escape unfavorable situations.

Precision Airstrike is a Killstreak available in both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. In the battle royale title, players can purchase it from a Buy Station or loot it from dead enemies and the ground. It involves players aiming down their scope in a particular location. This spawns two ally jets that fly in and drop lethal bullets on the targeted area.

Guide to using the Precision Airstrike correctly in Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, if the Precision Airstrike is used correctly, it can provide players with many kills. However, most users don't implement it the right way. It is common to see gamers simply looking through their scope on a location with enemies and calling the airstrike in. However, this is not the most optimal way to use the Killstreak.

Popular YouTube content creator and Warzone 2 expert 'Savage,' recently shared a clip on his official YouTube channel discussing how Precision Airstrikes work. In the video, he takes the example of a player who uses the Killstreak correctly to wipe off enemies from the entire bridge. Precision Airstrikes involve two jets, flying one after the other in a straight line and dropping heavy bullets in their path.

Since they drop bullets in a straight line, players can use it to maximize the output from the Killstreak. In the video, Savage explained that the jets would fly in the direction one is looking at when marking the location. If users mark a target to the South with their back facing North, the jets will move from North to South, dropping bullets along the way.

Hence, Savage urged players to keep this in mind the next time they come across the Precision Airstrike Killstreak. If users position themselves correctly on the map and target their enemies, they can easily cover their entire movement path, leaving them no way to escape the wrath of the jets.

Moreover, using a UAV along with the Precision Airstrike is generally recommended to locate enemies on the map properly. UAVs provide crucial intel that can assist players in making decisions and help them survive the hostile lands of Al Mazrah.

This is all there is to know about using the Precision Airstrike correctly in Warzone 2. Players may implement the same strategy in Modern Warfare 2 to get multiple kills. In conclusion, positioning oneself correctly while using Precision Airstrike will give the best results rather than calling it in from any random location.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

