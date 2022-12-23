Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released a few weeks after Activision launched its latest campaign multiplayer title Modern Warfare 2. This new battle royale featured the game's overhauled movement and combat mechanics to provide a realistic experience to the entire player base.

Contracts are short objectives or missions that players can opt to activate while deployed on the massive map of Al Mazrah. These missions are of various types and reward players with various loot after completion and are a significant source of acquiring high-tier loot and equipment.

Many contracts are spread throughout the map, but some can be more beneficial than others. Let us discuss the types of contracts currently available in Warzone 2 and understand how they can impact the lobby.

Note: This is a Ranked list for all Warzone 2 contracts. The choices reflect the author's opinion and can differ for every individual.

Warzone 2 best contracts to activate

A simple combat-filled battlefield is not fun unless certain incentives are introduced to the game. If the rewards become too easy to avail for the player base, Warzone 2 loses its edge and can potentially water down the experience. Hence the developers sprinkled the map with multiple contracts that provide a fixed objective, and completing them usually leads the team to a jackpot.

All contracts ranked

Teams with better gear and preparation can turn the tide even in the most adverse situations. Warzone 2 combines the need for strategies and a tactical approach to execute gunfights and emerge victorious. Here is a list of all the contract types that are currently available and can be used by players in Activision’s latest Battle Royale.

5) Most Wanted

The Most Wanted contract places a direct marker on the player that is visible to all other enemy operators in their Tac map. The player who activates it will be marked with a red crown icon that will constantly update their position for a fixed amount of time. It is easily the highest-risk contract a player can take up as it compromises their position around opposing teams.

Any player who can eliminate the most wanted target is rewarded with a huge sum of cash that can be used to upgrade weapons and purchase gear from the Buy Station in Warzone 2. However, if the most wanted player survives the timer, they are rewarded with a considerable amount of in-game currency instead.

This is most useful for players who can avoid evasion and have a task to rebuy the team back into the game. Looting the caches spread around the map will cause the 4-minute countdown to go down faster.

4) Secure Intel

The Secure Intel is next on the list as it is a comparatively passive contract in Warzone 2. Players who activate this contract receive a prompt mark on their screens indicating the location of the intel that needs to be secured. Upon securing the intel piece, players will receive a new marker that will display the location of an antenna to upload the secured intel.

Players can then make their way toward the antenna location, plug in the item and begin the countdown for uploading the data. The site needs to be protected till the data is uploaded and completion of this task rewards the team with information on the next circle and a good amount of cash.

Teams can perform multiple of these missions and gain valuable information about the collapsing circles that can help players perform quick rotations to secure the best location. While doing so, they can also gather loot by purchasing gear from the Buy Station in Warzone 2.

3) Safe Cracker

The Safe Cracker contract is straightforward, involves much less risk, and yields hefty rewards. Players will be given three safe locations upon activating this contract, where they must traverse to and blow up the marked safes and collect the required loot from them. This is one of the easiest and fastest methods to rake in massive amounts of cash in a short period.

The explosion that causes the safes to open is audible and can attract the nearby enemy operators. Exercising the basic levels of caution and keeping an eye out for the surrounding areas is a good practice while completing this contract.

Similarly, players can utilize this contract early in the game to secure cash loot and purchase items from the Buy Station in Warzone 2 that can aid them in taking gunfights across the battlefield.

2) Bounty

The Bounty contract involves a bit of risk but can be highly rewarding as players can quickly take some competition off the map. Activating this contract will place a marker on the Tac map with a green crosshair and a circle surrounding it, marking the approximate area of the target player. As the team gets closer to the target, the circle becomes smaller and indicates the proximity of the opposing team.

Players can then start infiltrating and strategizing around this information and surgically take down an entire squad. Taking down the marked player will reward the team with a decent amount of cash that can be utilized to gear up for further skirmishes.

It is important to note that the marker is only for the targeted player and not the entire team. The enemy team might take the offensive route and launch counter-attacks to take down their hunters. Utilizing UAVs while hunting down teams is generally a good practice to ensure victory.

1) Tactical Nuke

The Tactical Nuke is easily the most difficult and risky contract in the entire Warzone 2 Battle Royale. Players need to secure consecutive wins even to stand a chance of finding this contract. Once activated, players will be prompted to travel to different locations on the map and gather various materials to activate the tactical nuke.

Once the players have secured all the required components, the final stretch begins as they have to make their way toward the console station and begin the launch sequence. The team has to defend the console against enemies trying to sabotage the launch sequence, at the end of which, the nuke launches and decimates the entire lobby.

The match ends directly, and the team wins as the map is bombarded and kills off all the enemy operators.

This concludes with the ranked list of all the contracts currently available in Warzone 2 that players can complete. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we closely follow all the developments around Activision’s latest battle royale.

