How to get UAVs for free throughout the match in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released earlier this month, and players have capitalized on various bugs that Infinity Ward has been actively fixing. However, new exploits are brought to light every day, degrading the gameplay experience for the community.

Currently, a new bug in Warzone 2 allows players to gain access to enemies' UAVs, giving them information about the latter's whereabouts whenever anyone in the match calls for a UAV.

Equip "Bird's Eye" perk in Warzone 2 to get unlimited UAV access

Infinity Ward took the bold decision to make perks in Warzone 2 pre-made instead of giving freedom to players to choose their own. Currently, there are three types of perks that complete a perk package: base perks, one bonus perk, and the ultimate perk, which is the strongest of them all.

In Warzone 2, there are eight pre-made perk packages that players can equip into their loadout. Each one has a combination of perks that will provide various advantages. This was different in Warzone 1, in which players could choose which perks suited their playstyle the most.

However, every perk is present in different packages. Since they are presented in various combinations, players have some leeway in reinforcing their style of play.

The "Bird's Eye" perk, which is only available in the "Recon" pre-made perk package in Warzone 2, is currently bugged and overpowered. This resulted in players receiving unfair advantages. To make use of this glitch, follow the steps below:

Before getting into a match in Warzone 2, edit your preferred loadout with your best primary & secondary weapons and tactical & lethal equipment. In the perk package section, select the last option, "Recon", which consists of "Double Time" and "Tracker" as base perks, "Focus" as the bonus perk, and "Bird's Eye" as the ultimate perk. After landing in Al-Mazrah, infiltrate a stronghold by killing all the AI enemies and defusing the bomb, which will allow you to get your loadout. Select the loadout with "Recon" as the perk package. If players don't have a competent custom loadout, they can switch over to "Default loadouts" in the menu, and select "Recon" at the bottom of the list, which also has the "Bird's Eye" perk package.

Once you have the "Bird's Eye" perk equipped through the loadout, due to a glitch, every time a UAV is called by any player in the same game, you will also receive the benefits of the UAV.

Moreover, you will also get the basic advantages of the perk, which is an expanded minimap and information about the direction the enemy is facing.

This is a glitch and will most likely be fixed by Infinity Ward soon. One way to get an exploit fixed quickly is for it to be known in the community so that developers can prioritize the issue and release an update immediately.

