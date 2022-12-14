Call of Duty Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest Battle Royale title and packs all the new changes that came alongside the launch of Modern Warfare 2. Among the latest additions and changes, Rockstar introduced weapon gunsmiths, movement shifts, combat modifications, and loot mechanics.

The popular content creator and Warzone 2 player JGOD recently posted a video on YouTube, providing an alternative collection of loot and cash. It is important to have apt resources as players drop in on the massive map of Al Mazrah, where multiple variables are involved.

Read on to find the fastest way to collect cash in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 JGOD’s cash tip

One of the deciding factors in a gunfight usually depends on which player has the comparatively better weapon and gear. Good tracking and mechanical ability are also important elements, but in Warzone 2, players can get creative with different strategies to take down even the most capable players.

One of the best ways to guarantee a set of good primary and secondary weapons is by collecting the required cash for each weapon and then making your way to one of the buy stations. With the extra cash, players can also take advantage of the available killstreaks and buy them to secure their chances of victory.

How to get cash faster

Nianfo @NianfoFR @JGODYT @Warzone_Loadout @WarsZ

You think you are done, 10 more pieces to find @nianfo Latest version is this but it feels the same as braking a piece of glass.You think you are done, 10 more pieces to find @JGODYT @Warzone_Loadout @WarsZ @nianfo Latest version is this but it feels the same as braking a piece of glass.You think you are done, 10 more pieces to find😅 https://t.co/SqQH8XO6RB

Warzone 2 has multiple types of ground loot, and cash is just one of them. This in-game currency works like the real world, where you can buy back teammates and get better-grade gear.

The latest and fastest way to get your hands on lots of cash is by looting the caches spread throughout Warzone 2’s map. These caches are a great source of loot as they contain great weapons, armor plates, some ammo, and killstreaks. Any player fresh out of the Gulag can drop near these sites and secure a fairly competitive loadout in minutes.

Another way players can get their hands on cash is by dropping in different POIs (Points of Interest) and finding stores that contain cash registers. These registers can be opened, and all the cash can be collected and used to purchase the required loot.

The third method is by taking up safe cracker contracts spread throughout the map and looting the cracked safes. The target safes will be marked on the Tac map and have a bearing on the screen to display their locations. These contracts are also helpful as they offer large amounts of XP for completing them.

However, the latter two methods involve more risk as enemy operators can hear the explosion sound of the safes cracking and decide to attack. The risk follows in all other POIs since almost everyone follows the same pattern and prefers to loot up in areas that can guarantee high-tier loot.

This concludes with the fastest and most efficient way players can gather cash. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides that can be used as we follow Activision’s latest Battle Royale closely.

Poll : 0 votes