Call of Duty Warzone 2 offers a variety of weapons to engage in long-range combat. The SP-X 80 is one of the best snipers in the battle royale that players can use. It is comparatively lighter and can be optimized for mobility and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator Luke "Metaphor" Canning recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing his best SP-X 80 weapon build. The player presents the build's effectiveness in a match and secures multiple kills. The second seasonal update implemented a few weapon adjustments, but the SP-X 80 was untouched. While the existence of one-shot snipers has been removed from Activision’s latest battle royale title, Metaphor’s build can become one of the most lethal snipers.

Let us take a closer look at the best SP-X 80 build for Warzone 2 Season 2.

Metaphor recommends the most effective SP-X 80 build for Warzone 2

Sniping became a lost art in Warzone 2 as the developers implemented several changes for sniper rifles. The developers consider various metrics like pick rate, player feedback, and kill-to-death ratio before tweaking weapons. These adjustments are usually released with seasonal and mid-seasonal patches to destabilize overpowered weapons and introduce a new meta.

The SP-X 80 Sniper Rifle belongs to the Bryson Long Rifle weapons platform. It is currently the last member of the family and boasts the best base stats. The gun is largely flexible and can be modified for different gunfight scenarios.

SP-X 80 weapon build

The SP-X 80 has established its place in the primary slot of several loadouts since Warzone 2’s inception. The rifle has a slow chambering speed, a fire rate of 51 Rounds Per Minute (RPM), and a high bullet velocity of 780 m/s. Players can capitalize on its strengths using the correct choice of attachments.

Here is the complete build Metaphor recommended and a brief on the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Ammunition: .300 Incendiary

.300 Incendiary Rear Grip: Schlager Match grip

Schlager Match grip Stock: Max DMR Precision

Recommended tuning:

Nilsound 90: -1.4 vertical, +1 horizontal

-1.4 vertical, +1 horizontal FSS OLE-V Laser: -0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal

-0.5 vertical, -51 horizontal .300 Incendiary: +0.7 vertical, +9 horizontal

+0.7 vertical, +9 horizontal Schlager Match Grip: -0.97 vertical, +0.36 horizontal

-0.97 vertical, +0.36 horizontal Max DMR Precision: -4 vertical, +2.4 horizontal

SP-X 80 weapon build (Image via Sym.gg)

The .300 Incendiary ammunition can inflict incendiary (burning) damage on enemy operators alongside increased vehicle damage. However, it reduces the overall bullet velocity, damage range, and bullet penetration.

The Schlager Match grip boosts the ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds while taking a small toll on the weapon’s recoil control. The Max DMR Precision stock increases aiming stability, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed but reduces aim walking speed, sprint speed, and recoil control.

Metaphor’s SP-X 80 weapon build focuses on increasing the overall damage output while maintaining high ADS speed and agility. It is important to remember that this is not the fastest or most accuracy-based build.

This SP-X 80 build can eliminate enemies with a clean headshot as it breaks off the three armor plates, and the incendiary rounds finish the job. It can be used to engage in long-range gunfights easily and inflict fatal wounds on enemy operators. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

