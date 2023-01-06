Metaphor's Warzone 2 SP-X 80 thermal scope loadout is quite effective in Season 1 Reloaded

Popular Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor recently shared a detailed video discussing his ideal SP-X 80 thermal scope loadout. The SP-X 80 is currently one of the deadliest Sniper Rifles in the game. It can take out enemies at long ranges without breaking a sweat. While already impressive, Metaphor's thermal scope loadout takes things to a different level.

Warzone 2's map is huge with varied terrains. It is not easy to spot enemy targets due to the nature of the landscape. However, the thermal scope takes care of this problem by highlighting heat signatures for easier target identification.

Although the heat signature detecting capabilities of the thermal scope are reduced in the game, the SP-X 80 build that Metaphor suggests enables its users to take out enemies at longer distances easily.

This guide discusses Metaphor's SP-X 80 thermal scope loadout in Warzone 2.

Metaphor's best SP-X 80 thermal scope loadout in Warzone 2

SP-X 80 is a brilliant Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2. It is often considered one of the fastest snipers in the game and is the choice of those who love quick-scope.

However, Metaphor's loadout is quite unique as it adds a thermal scope to the weapon, allowing for easier target recognition and precise combat in the Battle Royale game.

Before starting with the build, make sure that the weapon is unlocked for you. To unlock it, first reach profile level 7 to unlock the SP-R 208. Then level up the SP-R 208 to level 13 to unlock the SA-B 50. Now rank up the SA-B 50 to level 16 to unlock the LA-B 330. Then finally, level up the LA-B 330 to level 17 to unlock the SP-X 80.

Once the weapon is unlocked, use the attachments below as he suggests:

Best attachments for the SP-X 80 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Optic: Teplo-OP3 Scope (Tuned for maximum aim down sight speeds)

Teplo-OP3 Scope (Tuned for maximum aim down sight speeds) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 High Velocity (Tuned for maximum damage range and bullet velocity)

.300 High Velocity (Tuned for maximum damage range and bullet velocity) Stock: Max DMR Precision (Tuned for maximum aim down sight speeds and aiming idle stability)

Max DMR Precision (Tuned for maximum aim down sight speeds and aiming idle stability) Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip (Tuned for maximum aim down sight speeds and aiming idle stability)

Here's how these attachments affect the weapon:

Teplo-OP3 Scope: This adds thermal vision to the Sniper Rifle. It also provides a 5x magnification. However, the attachment introduces a tiny glint that might make enemies detect you if you aim down the sights for too long.

FSS OLE-V Laser: The FSS OLE-V Laser reduces the time it takes to fully aim down sights and the sprint to fire speed. Moreover, it helps with the aiming stability of the weapon, which is quite essential for Sniper Rifles to hit the targets accurately.

.300 High Velocity: These bullets travel fast across all ranges. This makes the shots feel snappy and ensures that players don't have to lead their shots by much to hit a moving enemy.

.300 High-Velocity Ammunition (Image via Activision)

Max DMR Precision: This attachment further improves aim stability and aim down sight speeds. However, it comes with a few negatives. It reduces the overall character sprint speed and the aim walking speed.

Schlager Match Grip: This grip enhances the gun's sprint-to-fire and aim down sight speeds. Thus, it ensures that players don't fall short of speed in the midst of an intense gunfight.

This is all there is to know about Metaphor's best SP-X 80 thermal scope loadout in Warzone 2. He fine-tunes every little aspect of the weapon to ensure it is viable in various circumstances. That being said, users can always adjust the build to tweak the gunplay experience in their favor.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Season 1 Reloaded of Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

