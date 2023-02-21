Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently implemented its Season 2 update alongside a standalone Signal 50 weapon adjustment. The Signal 50 sniper rifle has received significant nerfs regarding mobility and damage output.

Snipers and marksman rifles are some of the best weapons players can use for long-range combat. Unfortunately, Warzone 2 does not directly feature any one-shot snipers with base stats. The Signal 50 rose in popularity due to its high damage output and incredible damage range.

Here is the most effective Signal 50 weapon build for Warzone 2 after the Season 2 patch.

Warzone 2 best weapon build for Signal 50 in Season 2

The developers consider various metrics like game data, pick rate, kill-to-death ratio, and player feedback before implementing weapon modifications. These adjustments usually result in introducing a nerf or buff to the gun. The Signal 50 is a high-powered sniper rifle available as ground loot in Warzone 2.

The sniper belongs to the unique Signal platform of weapons and boasts a comparatively high fire rate. However, recent nerfs have reduced its sprint speed, overall movement speed, long-range damage output, and bullet velocity.

Signal 50 weapon build

The Signal 50 is capable of easily piercing through three-plated armor in medium-range gunfights. It is important to remember that the weapon’s damage output has been reduced. Hence, players must connect headshots to shatter armor plates at long-range. The sniper has a fire rate of 111 Round Per Minute (RPM) and a muzzle velocity of 650 m/s.

The Signal 50 remains a great choice for ranged battles, as players can utilize different attachments to capitalize on its strengths. Here is the complete build with a brief of the pros and cons of every attachment.

Signal 50 weapon build (Image via Sym.gg)

Recommended build

Barrel: 21.5” Fluted Fifty

21.5” Fluted Fifty Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip : SA Finesse Grip

: SA Finesse Grip Stock: SO Inline Stock

Recommended tuning

21.5” Fluted Fifty: -0.19 vertical, +0.09 horizontal

-0.19 vertical, +0.09 horizontal SP-X 80 6.6x: -1.55 vertical, -0.39 horizontal

-1.55 vertical, -0.39 horizontal .50 Cal high Velocity: +0.52 vertical, +5.52 horizontal

+0.52 vertical, +5.52 horizontal SA Finesse Grip: -0.52 vertical, -0.29 horizontal

-0.52 vertical, -0.29 horizontal SO Inline Stock: -3.10 vertical, -1.94 horizontal

The 21.5” Fluted Fifty Barrel increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control. The attachment affects bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy. On the other hand, the SP-X 80 6.6x optic remains subject to player preference and can be swapped for another attachment slot.

The .50 Cal High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity and reduces the gun’s damage range. Meanwhile, the SA Finesse rear grip increases sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds but reduces the overall recoil control. The SO Inline stock boosts the weapon’s crouch movement, sprint, and ADS speed while slightly reducing its recoil control.

It is important to note that this Signal 50 weapon build focuses on boosting overall ADS speed and mobility. Players can also utilize its default scope and equip the fifth attachment slot with a muzzle.

The Season 2 update has overhauled various elements of Warzone 2, like the Gulag system, armor plating, backpack capacity, and even some looting mechanics. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

