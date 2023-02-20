JGOD reveals the top 10 long range meta weapons in Warzone 2 Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 commenced on February 15, 2023, bringing tons of content, including Ashika Island battle royale, the returning Resurgence mode, brand-new weapons, a fresh Battle Pass, and a lot more.

Along with all these changes, Season 2 presents a number of firearm adjustments and balancing changes that aim to alter WZ2's gameplay. COD expert JGOD has recently discussed his top picks for the long-range meta and also provided his preferred build in Warzone 2 Season 2 for each weapon.

Warzone 2 expert JGOD ranks top 10 long-range meta weapons for Season 2

A large selection of tactical weapons with quick TTKs and high damage output is available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Ideal for long-range gunfights, the title offers a wide variety of assault rifles, battle rifles, and LMGs to choose from that are highly effective from a distance with little damage falloff.

JGOD, a trusted Warzone expert and YouTuber, has ranked the season's long-range meta weapons based on their performance and also provided ideal builds for them that focus on good bullet velocity and minimal recoil. That being said, here are his picks for the top 10 long-range meta firearms in Warzone 2 Season 2:

10) Kastov-762

The Kastov-762 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

The Kastov-762 has seen its damage and long-range damage falloff get nerfed with Season 2's release, requiring players to land more shots on enemies to take them out. Part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform, the Kastov-762 is a hard-hitter with a notable recoil that can be minimized using the following build:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

9) RAAL MG

The RAAL MG light machine gun in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The RAAL MG, while being one of the fastest TTK (time to kill) weapons at long range, falls short due to its long reload animation that can catch players off guard. The gun also experienced a nerf in Season 2 that made it slightly harder to control because of its recently increased recoil. Using the following build for this firearm should yield favorable results during combat:

Muzzle: Talon Sixteen

Talon Sixteen Barrel: EXF Gulf-16 Barrel

EXF Gulf-16 Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

STIP-40 Grip Ammunition: .338 MAG High Velocity

8) RAPP H

The RAPP H light machine gun (Image via Activision)

The RAPP H overcomes some of the challenges faced by the RAAL MG, offering a higher rate of fire and easier-to-control recoil. Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the RAPP H, while being an LMG, provides versatility through its customizations. The following build would be ideal for this gun:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

7) ISO Hemlock

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle (Image via Activision)

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle is Warzone 2's latest addition, unlocked through its Season 2 Battle Pass. It provides a good reload speed and TTK, with the downside being a small 45-round magazine that is only suitable in solos. These attachments are perfect for this gun:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

6) M13B

The M13B assault rifle (Image via Activision)

The M13B is a great long-range weapon that offers minimal recoil, high bullet velocity, and a respectable rate of fire. Unlike the ISO Hemlock, this gun has a 60-round magazine attachment, which comes in handy since the firearm's overall damage output isn't that great. Here are its best attachments:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5) TAQ-V

The TAQ-V battle rifle in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-V received a bunch of nerfs in Season 2 of Warzone 2, especially to its mid-range damage and headshot effectiveness. Yet the gun is still a powerful weapon and is a viable option for steady hands that can land shots despite a slow rate of fire. These attachments will enhance how this firearm performs in WZ2 Season 2:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

4) HCR 56

The HCR 56 light-machine gun (Image via Activision)

Part of the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform, the HCR 56 is a powerful modern LMG that is ideal for team-based game modes such as Trios and Quads, thanks to its default 60-round drum magazine. Here are the best attachments to use with this firearm:

Muzzle: ZULU-60

ZULU-60 Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel

FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

3) TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 assault rifle in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-56 remains untouched with Season 2's in terms of balancing changes. JGOD believes the weapon is in a "balanced" state. He states that the TAQ-56 is where a long-range meta should be, providing minimal recoil at greater distances as well as high damage output. With the following attachments, gamers can have an easier time eliminating players with this gun:

Muzzle: Gauge-9 MONO

Gauge-9 MONO Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

2) Sakin MG38

The Sakin MG83 light machine gun (Image via Activision)

The Sakin MG83 is a very powerful LMG that has recently shown its dominance in Warzone 2, thanks to its low TTK and high magazine size, which are ideal for team game modes. Despite being an LMG, the gun has extremely low recoil, and players can melt opponents across all ranges using this gun with the help of these attachments:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel Laser: Schlager POQ Box IV

Schlager POQ Box IV Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

1) RPK

The RPK LMG in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Taking the number one spot is none other than Season 1's meta weapon: the RPK. The balancing adjustments that affected this gun when Season 2 was launched haven't been able to dethrone it. This LMG's main strength lies in the negligible penalty players are subjected to in terms of movement speed and overall mobility. Here are its recommend attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

