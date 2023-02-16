Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received a Ranked mode with the arrival of the Season 2 update. The ranked play is built with the Call of Duty League (CDL) rule set that limits certain weapons and attachments. Activision has also implemented different rank divisions to introduce a skill level disparity.

Developers have taken various steps to level the playing field by implementing Skill Rating (SR) points. Each skill division provides suitable incentives to players for progression through the ranks. A leaderboard has also been introduced for players to keep track of the top 250 players and their skill rating points.

Here are some of the best loadouts the players can equip for Modern Warfare 2 ranked play.

MCPR-300, LA-B 330, and other best Modern Warfare 2 weapon builds

Modern Warfare 2 players need to equip different loadouts in ranked play, as each weapon has different capabilities. Weapon classes like Sub Machine Guns are useful for players who prefer agility and can take quick map control. Assault, Marksman, and Sniper rifles are more useful for holding down objectives and taking ranged gunfights.

A huge weapons arsenal is bound to create efficiency gaps between various weapons. Some can perform better in certain scenarios while falling short in others. The publisher introduces different weapon balance patches to maintain a fair playing field with the help of game data and user feedback.

1) TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 is currently a popular choice among professional players in CDL matches. It has a moderate rate of fire and packs a heavy punch alongside a tamable recoil pattern. The base stats of the gun are competitive and can easily be used to take medium and long-range gunfights.

Recommended build

Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: High Velocity

High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Xline Pro

This weapon build focuses on increasing the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and agility of the TAQ-56.

2) Vaznev-9k

The Vaznev-9k is a dominating Sub Machine Gun in Modern Warfare 2 that can output massive damage alongside a competitive rate of fire. It is one of the best weapons for players who prefer flanking tactics due to its high mobility.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

This build increases the ADS speed of the Vaznev-9k and reduces the aggressive recoil kick. It is important to note that weapon builds do not mandatorily require all five attachments to be equipped. Some attachments carry more cons and can adversely affect the gun.

3) MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 is a heavy sniper rifle that can be used in ranked play. The weapon can be used even in intense situations with a mobility build. The accuracy of this weapon is great for multiplayer maps, as players will experience little to no bullet drop.

Recommended build

Ammunition: .300 Mag High Velocity

.300 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 5-Round Mag

5-Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Stock: FSS Merc Stock

The weapon build focuses on boosting its agility and overall handling. It is an excellent MCPR-300 build for Search & Destroy mode, as it features a faster ADS speed.

4) LA-B 330

The LA-B 330 is another alternative for sniper fans in Modern Warfare 2, which can take out enemies with a single clean shot. This weapon is lighter than the MCPR-300 but can become a formidable force for players with high mechanical prowess. Its overall handling and mobility stats are highly preferred in multiplayer matches.

Recommended build

Barrel: 23.5” Fluted R-67 Barrel

23.5” Fluted R-67 Barrel Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension Stock

The ranked play mode in Modern Warfare 2 is not for casual players, as the participants need to adhere to several rules and regulations. Players can rake in several skill rating points to climb the ladder of skill divisions or ranks and earn compelling rewards. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

