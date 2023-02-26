Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received the Ranked Play mode alongside the Season 2 update. Activision implemented different rank tiers called “Skill Divisions” and added a progression system tied to “Skill Ratings” (SR). Players can climb the ranks by gaining SR in the new Ranked mode.

Modern Warfare 2 has opened its doors to the public and established a competitive scene. The matches hosted in Ranked adhere to a rule set similar to the Call of Duty League (CDL). The player base will be rewarded Skill Ratings based on match results and individual performances.

Let us take a closer look at how Skill Rating functions in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked mode.

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Skill Rating system and more

Activision already hosts the CDL series of tournaments on the international stage and provides opportunities for professional players across the globe to showcase their skill levels. Ranked Play is a similar mode where the normal player base can compete for higher-skill divisions. The ranks include a Top 250 leaderboard which can change depending on a player’s accumulated skill rating.

Skill Rating

The Skill Rating system is a simple progression method that rewards players for winning a match in the Ranked mode. The system also considers different game-winning playstyles and scales the rating points accordingly. Similarly, players would see a reduction in rank ratings when faced with a loss.

It is important to remember that individual performance is significant in deciding the addition or deduction of skill rating points. The publisher has not officially revealed the base amount of rating points added or subtracted after a player wins or loses a ranked match.

It is important to note that the amount of skill ratings gained or lost varies for every individual ranked match; however, players can get an estimate of the points system by compiling the number of wins required to rank up from the current skill division.

Skill division

Activision has established a robust rank tier division where players will require a fixed amount of skill ratings to qualify for the next tier. These divisions make it easier for Modern Warfare 2 to create a lobby with similar players and level the playing ground. Here is a list of all the skill divisions and their respective skill rating requirements.

Bronze: 0-899 SR

Silver: 900-2,099 SR

Gold: 2,100-3,599 SR

Platinum: 3,600-5,399 SR

Diamond: 5,400-7,499 SR

Crimson: 7,500-9,999 SR

Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

Top 250: 10,000+ SR

Players who ascend the ranks in Activision's multiplayer title can earn rewards. There are rewards like operator skin packs, calling cards, animated Emblems, and more.

Game modes and map pool

Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked mode follows the CDL ruleset and has a dedicated map pool for all matches. Here is a complete list of all the available modes from the multiplayer playlist and the map pool.

Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Search & Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenbergh Hotel

El Asilo

The Season 2 update brought several new playable contents, including new weapons, playlist updates, gun adjustments, a brand new map, and more. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates, and more Ranked Play weapon build guides.

