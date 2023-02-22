How to get Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Twitch Viewership rewards for watching CDL 2023 Major 3

Trilling and free rewards for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 fans. CDL's (Call of Duty League) Major 3 is approaching, and CoD players can win rewards merely by watching the streams.

CDL Major 3 will be held at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, the home of the renowned team OpTic Texas. The respected hosts of the Major claimed the initial Call of Duty League and the Major during the 2022 season.

Major 3 will be held from March 9 to 12, 2023. It will be a LAN tournament with a live audience on all four days. The following article will provide all the information players need about the thrilling prizes and how to acquire them.

Procedure to get the CDL rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

You will not receive any rewards for simply viewing the streams. You must link your Twitch account to your Activision account.

Steps to follow:

You must create your Activision account and link your Battle.net, Steam, Xbox, or PSN account. Next, you need to link your Twitch account with your Activision account. Now authorize the request to link accounts.

After linking the accounts, you must watch the live CDL broadcasts on Twitch to earn in-game rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. To redeem the rewards, visit your Twitch inventory.

Your viewing time will determine your rewards. The amount of time you invested in watching the broadcast. It will not cost you money but will take up some time.

All CDL viewership rewards for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

On March 9, the Major 3 Championship weekend begins. You can collect Double XP Tokens, Double Weapon XP Tokens, Calling Cards, and Emblems throughout the Call of Duty League season by viewing live battles.

Breakdown of all the rewards you can earn for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

March 9

9/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token.

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Smoked Em' Calling Card

March 10

10/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Reverse Sweep Calling Card

2-hour viewing time: Ninja Defuse Emblem

March 11

11/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Baited Calling Card

2-hour viewing time: S&D Star Emblem

March 12

12/3 Rewards (Image via CDL)

1-hour viewing time: Big Tex Emblem and Ride Em' Cowboy Calling Card

1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token & 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

2-hour viewing time: Round 11 Star Emblem

You can earn these rewards by watching the live Broadcast of OpTic Texas' CDL Major 3 on Twitch.

