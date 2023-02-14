Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will bring in a new level of competitiveness with Season 2 by introducing the ranked play. Activision has announced in Call of Duty's blog post that all players participating in the new ranked play can gain rewards for completing the provided objectives.

The rewards that players can earn from ranked play have straightforward requirements and are great incentives. Starting from animated emblems to Operator skins and tuned weapon blueprints, Modern Warfare 2 ranked play is set to ensure that every player receives their fair share and no one feels left out.

Here is a detailed look at all the rewards locked inside ranked play in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 ranked play features compelling rewards for every division

Ranked play will be active as soon as Season 2 goes live on February 15 for Modern Warfare 2. The publisher has ingrained various unique rewards throughout all levels and skill divisions. The ranked play system rewards improve as players climb eight skill divisions. Activision waved the green flag for such rewards to provide proper incentives for the highest-skilled players in the community.

Ranked play rewards

The rewards obtained through ranked play in Modern Warfare 2 can also be used in multiplayer and Warzone 2. Let us jump into all the exciting assets players can earn by playing the new ranked play game mode.

5 wins: Sticker

10 wins: Pro Issue Sub Machine Gun blueprint

Additional rewards: Weapon Charm, Decal, and Loading Screen.

100 wins: Weapons Camo (available for all weapons)

Here is a list of all the Rank rewards players can gain from the ranked mode in Modern Warfare 2.

New Calling Cards every five ranks.

Rank 5: "Ranked Competitor" Operator Skin Pack ("Home" and "Away" versions for both male and female Call of Duty League (CDL) operators).

Rank 15: Pro Issue Sidearm blueprint.

Rank 30: Gun Screen with ranked play wins tracker.

Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife blueprint (popular competitive secondary weapon).

Rank 50: "Ranked Veteran" operator skins ("Home" and "Away" versions for both male and female Call of Duty League (CDL) operators).

The train of rewards continues further and provides different skill division-based incentives to players based on the highest division that the player has achieved this season.

Bronze and Silver division: Emblem.

Reaching any other skill division, including Top 250, rewards two special operator skins, an animated emblem, and a weapon charm.

Iridescent and Top 250: Animated Calling Card.

The top player on the leaderboard gets an exclusive Animated Calling Card and Emblem.

The rewards from the multiplayer ranked play can be displayed throughout the entire series and serve as the ultimate "bragging rights." Climbing the different skill divisions reflects on the player's account and introduces skill level disparity. The skill divisions below Iridescent will have three tiers which can be progressed through by earning Skill Rating (SR) points with every win in the ranked play mode.

Season 2 will be a massive and exciting update for the entire player base. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will receive a truckload of playable content alongside new weapons, game modes, and a brand new Resurgence mode map for Warzone 2 called Ashika Island. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on Season 2.

