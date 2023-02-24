Best Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann Sub loadout for Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is now available, with new thrilling and playable material and slight weapon balancing. Each upgrade introduces new guns, quickly expanding the game's weapon arsenal. In the game, you can use assault weapons, battle rifles, shotguns, SMGs, LMGs, and other weapons.

Close-quarter battles are common in Modern Warfare 2 matches because you run into enemies every second. SMGs are a favorite among players who enjoy wreaking havoc on their opponents. One of the top SMGs in its category the Lachmann Sub. With the right attachments, it can be a deadly firearm that can outclass anyone in close combat.

The new Lachmann Sub loadout focuses on increasing damage, movement speed, and recoil control in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann Sub is one of the most beloved weapons in the Lachmann & Meer range. It is a fantastic option for rushing foes and has a decent discharge rate with superb stability.

Unquestionably, the weapon is one of the best SMGs in the game. It is a very fast gun with splendid recoil and a rate of fire for faster TTKs which helps players rush enemies. With the right attachments, the Lachmann Sub can beat more popular firearm options and be deadly even at medium range.

Recommended Loadout:

Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Appropriate stock for Lachmann Sub (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

LM Stockless Mod Stock is ideal for the Lachmann Sub. The stock provides a tactical advantage in hip fire recoil control, movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed at the cost of precision and aiming stability. This attachment can be unlocked by leveling the gun to level 15.

Barrel tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The L38 Falcon 226MM is a lightweight 9mm barrel that can be unlocked by taking the Lachmann Sub to level 7. This is perfect for the gun, increasing the weapon's aim-down sight and movement speed. The only downfall is that it reduces bullet velocity and slightly increases the gun's recoil.

Laser tuning in Modern Warfare 2(Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The VLK LZR 7MW laser suits the rifle due to its improved targeting speed, stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The drawback here is that opponents can see the beam. The attachment can be unlocked by leveling the STB 556 to level 5.

Rear grip tuning in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The Lachmann TCG-10 assault grip is intended for speed and agility, making it ideal for the SMG above. It adds recoil control while slightly decreasing targeting steadiness. Leveling up the Lachmann-762 to level 11 unlocks the attachment.

The magazine for Lachmann Sub (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The 40-round Mag is a weapon-specific attachment ideal for the Lachmann Sub. Since the gun has a higher rate of fire, it requires some additional bullets to take fights confidently. This attachment increases the ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed, along with a quick reload. It can be unlocked by taking the TAQ-56 to level 7.

This is the best Lachmann Sub loadout for Modern Warfare 2 matches, making the weapon perfect for close-range combat players.

