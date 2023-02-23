Best Warzone 2 loadout for the Lachmann Sub in Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 is now available, including new playable content and weapon changes. In the game, you can use assault rifles, battle rifles, shotguns, SMGs, LMGs, and various other weapons.

Close-combat engagements are popular in Warzone 2. While LMGs dominate the meta, SMGs are fan favorites regarding close-range engagements.

The Lachmann Sub, an SMG, is considered one of the best in its class. Proper attachments make it a lethal weapon that can dominate anyone in close-quarter fights. The following article will cover the best attachments for the gun.

New Lachmann Sub loadout increases the TTK and reduces recoil in Warzone 2

One of the most adored firearms from the Lachmann & Meer line is the Lachmann Sub. It has a good rate of fire with splendid stability and is a great choice for rushing enemies.

This firearm is undoubtedly among the finest in the SMG class. Its 50-round magazine and mobility extensions may help players succeed in close-quarter fights. The Lachmann Sub can outperform more common weapon choices and be lethal even at the middle range with proper attachments.

Lachmann Sub Loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

Recommended Loadout

Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Stock tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

The Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock is heavier and maintains bullets on target with a small speed reduction, which is perfect for the Lachmann Sub. The addition improves sprint speed, aim stability, and recoil control. The only drawback is that it slows down aim walking and ADS speed. This attachment can be unlocked by taking the Lachmann-762 to level 4.

Underbarrel tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

The Lockgrip Precision-40 is a universal attachment that can be obtained by leveling up the Lachmann Sub to level 9. The underbarrel is ideal for the gun as it provides phenomenal vertical recoil control, hip fire accuracy, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness but increases ADS speed.

(Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

The VLK LZR 7MW laser is appropriate for the gun due to its better-aiming speed, stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. The disadvantage here is that opponents can see the beam. Taking the STB 556 to level 5 unlocks the attachment.

Rear Grip tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

Lachmann TCG-10 is an assault grip designed for speed and mobility and is perfect for the aforementioned SMG. It provides additional recoil control with a slight decrease in aiming stability. The attachment can be unlocked by leveling the Lachmann-762 to level 11.

The 50-Round Drum magazine increases the ammo count. As the rate of fire is high, additional bullets will help you confidently engage in fights. The attachment can be unlocked by taking the TAQ-V to level 20.

This is the finest Lachmann Sub loadout, making the weapon ideal for players who favor close-range combat.

