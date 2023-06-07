What is Lockdown? Exploring the new time-limited Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 mode

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is now live, bringing fantastic content like Lockdown, new maps, and more for the entire community. The fresh game modes will entertain all players, and a few of them have been modeled on existing game modes. However, they come with certain twists that make them unique. From the outset, Lockdown is a perfect mode for those who love to play in squads and complete objectives.

It might go live with Season 4's start, and players might want to learn about the different mechanics associated with this game mode. This article will help players get on top of Call of Duty Warzone and win more matches than their opponents.

How does the Lockdown mode work in Call of Duty Warzone?

This time-limited Lockdown inclusion will feel quite similar to the Hardpoint mode. The latter is a permanent variant that can be found in-game at all times. It involves players controlling a particular zone for points, and the center of attraction keeps rotating across different regions. The main objective of Hardpoint is to control the specified zone for a more extended period of time. While getting kills is essential, playing tactically makes a lot more sense.

In the new mode, multiple teams of four people, or quads, will go against each other in similar gameplay. Based on the information revealed by Activision so far, the key will be to complete objectives to become the winner.

The mode will also allow players to use custom loadouts. It will involve an element of strategy as well, and having players with different builds will be essential for success. Too many gamers using similar weapons, however, could lead to a loss.

Activision has also mentioned that an average Lockdown match will last double the duration of a Hardpoint game. Hence, this time-limited mode will require more patience and coordination from Call of Duty Warzone players.

When will the Lockdown mode become available?

Based on the official blog post, the time-limited mode will be available at launch. However, it will likely only be around until June 26. It’s worth noting that Activision can extend the mode's duration based on early feedback from the community.

All the matches will take place on the new Vondel map, which makes its Call of Duty Warzone debut in Season 4. With a different structure, players will have to adapt quickly to what this new map offers.

Poll : 0 votes