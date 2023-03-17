Activision discloses next Limited-Release regions for COD Warzone Mobile

On March 16, Activision stated that the next Limited-Release regions for Warzone Mobile would be somewhere in Europe and South America. Chris Plummer, SVP and Co-Head of Mobile - Activision, discussed several important details such as current development priorities, upcoming changes, and more. He thanked the community for their tremendous support for the upcoming game, with the mobile title seeing an incredible response from fans and receiving more than 35 million pre-registrations.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile

We've been listening, and Co-Studio Head, Chris Plummer will answer your most burning questions including Optimization, Why Limited Release, And of course, new regions

Speaking more about the Limited-Release phase, Plummer stated:

"We started (first Limited-Release) in Australia. It's been amazing and we've got incredible feedback. It's been able to make the game better. The next couple of countries that we're going to roll into are likely going to be in Europe and in South America, and what that will do is allow us to significantly increase the size of our audience, but still remain relatively manageable because we're not going to go into the biggest countries."

Additionally, he stated that they will include more Limited-Release countries in the coming days and are set to increase the number of players as well. At the same time, Warzone Mobile's Limited-Release won't be held in the biggest user-based countries as Activision plans to save that scale until the game is functioning smoothly and properly:

"We're going to be looking for places in other parts of the world probably, but they will never be the biggest countries because we want to save that scale until we feel like everything is working and validated the way we want it to be live and we're ready to hit that go button globally."

Activision advises fans not to believe any rumors about Warzone Mobile's global launch

Chris Plummer stated that the global launch date for the upcoming title hasn't been officially revealed yet and will only be disclosed by the company itself. He further advised the community not to believe any rumors about this matter.

The developers are constantly putting a lot of effort and work into enhancing the in-game features by taking into consideration the feedback that they've received from users in the Live-Release and Alpha tests. As such, improving the stability of Warzone Mobile is a crucial objective for the company.

Speaking about the upcoming improvements, Plummer mentioned:

"Now, for one thing we've been improving stability a lot there's still work to do there for sure we've been able to put a lot of effort into gameplay improvements and a lot of that's based on your feedback."

When we compare the game's initial limited release and its current version, Activision has clearly made significant strides in improving its graphics, optimization, and other important aspects. Plummer further mentioned that Warzone Mobile will support more devices in the near future and feature many more modes and new challengers.

