COD Warzone Mobile Season 2: Battle Pass, new Operator, weapons, and more

Activision released Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on February 15, which includes some new in-game items such as weapon skins, Operator, Battle Pass, and more. Fans were hoping that the publisher would include more regions in the limited launch of the game, but unfortunately, that did not happen. During the launch of Season 1 on November 30, 2022, the Limited Release was conducted in Australia.
The new Battle Pass boasts 100 Tiers located across 20 sectors. The rewards consist of an Operator named Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda, three new weapons (KV Broadside, ISO Hemlock, Dual Kodachis), and more rewards.
COD Warzone Mobile Season 2 patch notes
Here is the list of new content that has been added to this update:
- New Battle Pass
- Operator - Ronin
- Assault Rifle - ISO Hemlock
- Shotgun - KV Broadside
- Melee - Dual Kodachis
- New Field Upgrades
- Portable Radar
- Suppression Rounds
- Gunsmith Updated
- Progression now available
The Battle Pass has been segmented into 20 sectors, each of which contains five rewards. Users who buy the bundle will instantly get the B0 Bonus Sector, which boosts Ronin and four other rewards. KV Broadside is a shotgun located in Sector 4, while ISO Hemlock and Dual Kodachis are located in Sectors 11 and 13. Progression is now available in Warzone Mobile.
General updates during Season 2
The developers have made several general updates in the patch notes, which you can see below:
- Improved Message of the Day functionality
- Improved Compiling Shaders functionality
- Removed iOS device compatibility for those previously unable to play matches
- Updated the new player experience
- Weapon Rarity visual updates
- New in-game player support system
- New language options (Spanish and French)
- Hit detection improvements
- Option added to play again with the same team after a BR match
- After action report updated to accommodate new features and progression
Apart from some in-game improvements, two new languages (Spanish and French) have been added to the game. After a Battle Royale match, the game will now have the Play Again option, which allows you to play another match with the same team.
Activision also revealed that the upcoming update would feature new missions, more Settings Options, new bundles, and more. They stated that some new Limited Release regions would also be included. Here are the new things they have promised to add in the coming days:
- New Missions
- Weapon Based Challenges
- Combat Record
- New Bundles
- New MP & BR Playlists
- More Settings Options
- New Limited Release Regions
App Store update message was referring to what can be expected during the new season
Initially, the App Store showed that two Battle Royale modes, Resurgence and Quads, would be featured in Warzone Mobile Season 2, but the publisher clarified that they were referring to what players could expect to see during the entire new season and that these updates would not be launched during this patch.