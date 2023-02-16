COD Warzone Mobile Season 2: Battle Pass, new Operator, weapons, and more

Activision released Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on February 15, which includes some new in-game items such as weapon skins, Operator, Battle Pass, and more. Fans were hoping that the publisher would include more regions in the limited launch of the game, but unfortunately, that did not happen. During the launch of Season 1 on November 30, 2022, the Limited Release was conducted in Australia.

The new Battle Pass boasts 100 Tiers located across 20 sectors. The rewards consist of an Operator named Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda, three new weapons (KV Broadside, ISO Hemlock, Dual Kodachis), and more rewards.

A new shotgun KV Broadside has been added in Season 2 ( Image via Warzone Mobile )

COD Warzone Mobile Season 2 patch notes

Here is the list of new content that has been added to this update:

New Battle Pass

Operator - Ronin

Assault Rifle - ISO Hemlock

Shotgun - KV Broadside

Melee - Dual Kodachis

New Field Upgrades

Portable Radar

Suppression Rounds

Gunsmith Updated

Progression now available

Warzone Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass (image via YouTube/Rushhar)

The Battle Pass has been segmented into 20 sectors, each of which contains five rewards. Users who buy the bundle will instantly get the B0 Bonus Sector, which boosts Ronin and four other rewards. KV Broadside is a shotgun located in Sector 4, while ISO Hemlock and Dual Kodachis are located in Sectors 11 and 13. Progression is now available in Warzone Mobile.

Season 2 introduced the new Operator Ronin (Image via Warzone Mobile)

General updates during Season 2

The developers have made several general updates in the patch notes, which you can see below:

Improved Message of the Day functionality

Improved Compiling Shaders functionality

Removed iOS device compatibility for those previously unable to play matches

Updated the new player experience

Weapon Rarity visual updates

New in-game player support system

New language options (Spanish and French)

Hit detection improvements

Option added to play again with the same team after a BR match

After action report updated to accommodate new features and progression

Apart from some in-game improvements, two new languages (Spanish and French) have been added to the game. After a Battle Royale match, the game will now have the Play Again option, which allows you to play another match with the same team.

Unlock 20 Battle Token Skips with the Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Warzone Mobile)

Activision also revealed that the upcoming update would feature new missions, more Settings Options, new bundles, and more. They stated that some new Limited Release regions would also be included. Here are the new things they have promised to add in the coming days:

New Missions

Weapon Based Challenges

Combat Record

New Bundles

New MP & BR Playlists

More Settings Options

New Limited Release Regions

App Store update message was referring to what can be expected during the new season

LG Wynnsanity @Wynnsanity @WarzoneMobile



Quads are back

Resurgence Mode

MP Hardpoint

Gunsmithing

New Battle Pass



I'm in game right now and I still don't see quads or Resurgence. They are probably waiting for enough people to download before rolling the Playlist update. New Warzone Mobile UpdateQuads are backResurgence ModeMP HardpointGunsmithingNew Battle PassI'm in game right now and I still don't see quads or Resurgence. They are probably waiting for enough people to download before rolling the Playlist update. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… New Warzone Mobile Update 🚨 @WarzoneMobile Quads are backResurgence ModeMP HardpointGunsmithingNew Battle PassI'm in game right now and I still don't see quads or Resurgence. They are probably waiting for enough people to download before rolling the Playlist update. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JMe6KBKUPd

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile @Wynnsanity Heya Wynn, just for some clarity since this App Store update message is referencing the whole season, some of these modes aren't actually releasing until later in the season. In particular, Resurgence and Quads. @Wynnsanity Heya Wynn, just for some clarity since this App Store update message is referencing the whole season, some of these modes aren't actually releasing until later in the season. In particular, Resurgence and Quads.

Initially, the App Store showed that two Battle Royale modes, Resurgence and Quads, would be featured in Warzone Mobile Season 2, but the publisher clarified that they were referring to what players could expect to see during the entire new season and that these updates would not be launched during this patch.

Poll : 0 votes