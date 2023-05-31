How many people play Warzone 2? Player count in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released with Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 in November 2022 and surpassed a player count of 25 million in just five days after its launch. This made it one of the most-played titles in the COD franchise. The title has remained hugely popular since, and various factors have played a role in this — such as Cross-play support between six platforms, free-to-play, and the fact that it is WZ1's successor. Warzone 1 was immensely popular.

However, because of the developers' negligence in releasing competent updates for WZ2, its player count has dropped considerably in recent days.

Warzone 2 is still quite popular

Warzone 2 is available on several platforms, including PC (Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. With Cross-play, gamers on any device can play with their friends who might be using a different platform.

However, Steam is the only platform that openly shares information about the number of active players in games while also offering other statistics such as all-time peak, 24-hour peak, and concurrent users.

Latest Steam statistics (Image via SteamCharts)

In the last 30 days, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare have lost over 20% of their average playerbase on PC, falling from 81,332 to 64,006 in total. One of the reasons behind such a large falloff is Activision's takedown of community-made mods, including SM2 and X Labs.

These tools allowed individuals to access older Call of Duty titles — such as Black Ops II, World at War, Advanced Warfare, and more — without putting their information at risk; the publishers have not updated older servers in a while, allowing hackers to run rampant on them.

Several players protested against Activision's decision by simply not playing the franchise's latest titles after their developers sent cease and desist letters to the mod developers in May 2023. This has certainly taken a toll on MW2 and WZ2's player count.

Another source that suggests Warzone 2's active player count has dropped is the developer's quarterly report. This document shows that Activision and Blizzard's monthly player count has decreased by 13 million and 18 million players, respectively, compared to last quarter. These two figures represent gamers that play both studios' titles on PC, including COD games like Warzone 2.

There is no way of checking the number of players currently online in Warzone 2 on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. However, it can be safely speculated that 3-4 million individuals are in this game from all platforms at all times. This figure increases after the launch of a major update.

WZ2 is currently in Season 3, which launched one of the most anticipated features, Warzone Ranked. This mode has rejuvenated the playerbase, ensuring competitiveness while also giving gamers the scope to enter higher skill divisions. WZ Ranked is scheduled to be released out of the beta state with Season 4 next month.

