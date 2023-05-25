Call of Duty community mocks Activision after their cease and desist order to SM2 and X Labs

Recently, Activision has been on the hunt for various third-party Call of Duty mods. As a result, the publishers sent cease and desist letters to one of the biggest community-made mods that allowed players to access older CoD titles called X Labs. Furthermore, SM2, a massive project set to include guns, maps, game modes, and more from all of the franchise's titles, was forced to shut down.
In light of the recent events, the Call of Duty community has been taking to social media to show its frustration. Content creators, pro players, and the average fans are infuriated with the company for closing down two of the biggest community projects. This has also caused the player base of the latest titles to dwindle, falling way below the average numbers.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's player base dwindles after Activision shuts down X Labs and SM2 mods
The latest peak concurrent player numbers for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have fallen below 150,000 on Steam in the last 30 days. This occurred right after the shutdown of SM2 and X Labs projects on May 17 and May 22, respectively. Usually, the average amount of players online on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 hovers around 100,000, which has now come down to 70,000, a 30% drop since January 2023.
The community-made projects powered older titles by providing much-needed security, such as Ghosts, Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Advanced Warfare, Black Ops III, and more. These titles are now practically unplayable due to the cheaters that have gone rampant on the official Activision servers, to the point where they can inject dangerous files if you are in a match with them.
The Call of Duty community of various social media had this to say:
Plutonium Project, which has clients for Black Ops, Black Ops II, Modern Warfare 3, and World at War, is the only remaining significant community-made mod that is currently live. There is a high chance that Activision may send a cease and desist letter to the developers and shut it down as well.
Given the initiative Plutonium Project is taking by ensuring all the players on their servers own the game legitimately, Activision may not take the measure to shut it down.
Even though the publishers have the full legal right to take down such mods as they use Activision's intellectual property and resell it to players without permission, it hurts the community more as the developers have stopped supporting the older games. Furthermore, there is no known reason why the company is taking down the projects now when they have been live for several years.
Players and fans will only have to wait and watch whether the last major mod is taken down by another cease and desist letter. However, given the latest outrage by the community, Activision may see that this is hurting the company more than it is causing gain with the reduced Call of Duty player base numbers and take a step back.