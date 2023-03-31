FaZe Swagg makes fun of Call of Duty post as the franchise promotes Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been under fire recently due to the lack of changes the developers have made so far. The game reached an all-time low in player count on Steam this month and continues to rapidly lose more ground. FaZe Swagg, one of the biggest content creators in the community, has also been fed up with the game recently.

After deciding to return to Warzone 1 until some big changes are implemented to the successor, he replied harshly to a promotional post by Call of Duty's official Twitter account.

Warzone 2 players are against the current direction the game is heading in

Fans blame the developers for the lack of concern over their demands as the latter continue to make unnecessary changes, while ignoring bigger problems that are causing players to quit the title. Consequently, content creators and professional CoD players are also voicing their concerns on social media as the game continues to lose its charm.

The official Call of Duty account tweeted an image promoting Warzone 2, asking players "Where's the squad dropping?" This was met with a lot of backlash as various players and content creators replied with negative comments, given the current state of the game.

FaZe Swagg in particular replied with "We on Warzone 1 lil bro." His reply got more than four times the total likes of the original post, successfully "ratio-ing" the official Call of Duty account.

Many players are returning to Warzone 1 as they believe the game's movement, smoothness, weapon-play, and more all feel better than its successor. This is mostly because many feel Warzone 2 is an unbalanced game, thanks to its fast TTK (time to kill), slow movement, and a low number of buy stations, among many other things.

This is how the community has been reacting to the game's performance lately:

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone I legitimately think if they added Verdansk or Rebirth Island back to Warzone 1 its player count would be much higher than Warzone 2 is currently.



If this is true, it becomes even more obvious that reinventing the “wheel” that was Warzone 1 was a major mistake. I legitimately think if they added Verdansk or Rebirth Island back to Warzone 1 its player count would be much higher than Warzone 2 is currently. If this is true, it becomes even more obvious that reinventing the “wheel” that was Warzone 1 was a major mistake.

OpTic ZLaner @ZLaner



Give us Verdansk, Al Mazarh & Caldera



Give us Rebirth Island, Ashika & Fortunes Keep



Rotate the maps hourly Warzone 2 just didn’t hit the mark, but I don’t think all hope is lost. If they were to just follow in the footsteps of CS2 & build off of what we all fell in love withGive us Verdansk, Al Mazarh & CalderaGive us Rebirth Island, Ashika & Fortunes KeepRotate the maps hourly twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Warzone 2 just didn’t hit the mark, but I don’t think all hope is lost. If they were to just follow in the footsteps of CS2 & build off of what we all fell in love withGive us Verdansk, Al Mazarh & CalderaGive us Rebirth Island, Ashika & Fortunes KeepRotate the maps hourly twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7fdOyxEcYh

NYSL Aydan @aydan Taking a step away from Warzone 2. Taking a step away from Warzone 2. https://t.co/op6rox5f7Q

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone There needs to be more buy stations on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.



Warzone Caldera has 63 buy stations and the ability to call in a portable buy anywhere on the map.



Al Mazrah has 30 buy stations and supports 150 players, 30 more than Caldera.



Credit for total count: u/Dinzyy There needs to be more buy stations on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.Warzone Caldera has 63 buy stations and the ability to call in a portable buy anywhere on the map.Al Mazrah has 30 buy stations and supports 150 players, 30 more than Caldera.Credit for total count: u/Dinzyy https://t.co/izIa27xQI8

Westie @MrProWestie My entire feed is just people complaining about Warzone 2 🤷‍♂️ My entire feed is just people complaining about Warzone 2 🤷‍♂️

Rara @raratoman It's so sad how easy a sequel could've been.



Now instead of playing Warzone 2.0 im live playing 1 (AND HAVING FUN DOING IT) It's so sad how easy a sequel could've been.Now instead of playing Warzone 2.0 im live playing 1 (AND HAVING FUN DOING IT) https://t.co/LMzlMmgD4g

Westie @MrProWestie



Biggest FPS game in the world is COD and we don’t even know what their plans are 🫣 @KeshavBhat Maybe they know the direction the game is still going to go in won’t go down well with the social community and not saying anything.Biggest FPS game in the world is COD and we don’t even know what their plans are 🫣 @KeshavBhat Maybe they know the direction the game is still going to go in won’t go down well with the social community and not saying anything.Biggest FPS game in the world is COD and we don’t even know what their plans are 🫣

Furthermore, players are comparing the changes that other games are receiving while Call of Duty: Warzone 2 continues to be in a similar state as it was when it launched. Counter-Strike and Fortnite are getting huge updates that considerably improve the gameplay experience for their respective commmunites.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky CS2 teaser has everyone talking about a game which is still breaking records 10 years after release



Fortnite Creative 2.0 literally has people thinking gaming is about to change forever



Warzone 2 be like... CS2 teaser has everyone talking about a game which is still breaking records 10 years after releaseFortnite Creative 2.0 literally has people thinking gaming is about to change foreverWarzone 2 be like...

Isaac @IceManIsaac Warzone 2's greatest feature was a lack of competition, but with Fortnite Creative 2 here and CS2 on the horizon? Those days are over.



Warzone better get their shit together FAST. I love this game, but I have little loyalty/patience after what they've done with Warzone 2. Warzone 2's greatest feature was a lack of competition, but with Fortnite Creative 2 here and CS2 on the horizon? Those days are over.Warzone better get their shit together FAST. I love this game, but I have little loyalty/patience after what they've done with Warzone 2.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Fortnite is adding first person.



Counter Strike 2 comes out in just a few months.



Warzone better get it tf together. Fortnite is adding first person.Counter Strike 2 comes out in just a few months.Warzone better get it tf together.

The next major update for Warzone 2 is scheduled to be released midway through April, Season 3, which will be available on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The developers will have to add multiple changes catering to the community to win their trust back and get players to return to the latest Call of Duty title.

Poll : 0 votes