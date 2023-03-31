FaZe Swagg makes fun of Call of Duty post as the franchise promotes Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been under fire recently due to the lack of changes the developers have made so far. The game reached an all-time low in player count on Steam this month and continues to rapidly lose more ground. FaZe Swagg, one of the biggest content creators in the community, has also been fed up with the game recently.
After deciding to return to Warzone 1 until some big changes are implemented to the successor, he replied harshly to a promotional post by Call of Duty's official Twitter account.
Warzone 2 players are against the current direction the game is heading in
Fans blame the developers for the lack of concern over their demands as the latter continue to make unnecessary changes, while ignoring bigger problems that are causing players to quit the title. Consequently, content creators and professional CoD players are also voicing their concerns on social media as the game continues to lose its charm.
The official Call of Duty account tweeted an image promoting Warzone 2, asking players "Where's the squad dropping?" This was met with a lot of backlash as various players and content creators replied with negative comments, given the current state of the game.
FaZe Swagg in particular replied with "We on Warzone 1 lil bro." His reply got more than four times the total likes of the original post, successfully "ratio-ing" the official Call of Duty account.
Many players are returning to Warzone 1 as they believe the game's movement, smoothness, weapon-play, and more all feel better than its successor. This is mostly because many feel Warzone 2 is an unbalanced game, thanks to its fast TTK (time to kill), slow movement, and a low number of buy stations, among many other things.
This is how the community has been reacting to the game's performance lately:
Furthermore, players are comparing the changes that other games are receiving while Call of Duty: Warzone 2 continues to be in a similar state as it was when it launched. Counter-Strike and Fortnite are getting huge updates that considerably improve the gameplay experience for their respective commmunites.
The next major update for Warzone 2 is scheduled to be released midway through April, Season 3, which will be available on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The developers will have to add multiple changes catering to the community to win their trust back and get players to return to the latest Call of Duty title.