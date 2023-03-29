Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's player count falls under 90,000, hits an all-time low on Steam

According to Steam, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's player count has hit an all-time low in March 2023. This news comes right after the total active gamer count for both titles fell below 90,000. The situation is concerning because it is the first time since their launches that these shooter games have recorded such an all-time low in terms of gamers playing the title.

Modern Warfare 2 was released on October 28, 2022, followed by Warzone 2 on November 16, 2022. At the time of launch, both titles were highly successful and topped the Steam charts, as these Call of Duty games were made available on this store after all franchise titles were released as Battle.net exclusives for nearly half a decade. However, things took a different turn for the new titles in Activision's series, as just six months later, their combined total player count dropped by a significant number.

Less than 90,000 gamers are currently playing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on Steam

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL For the first time since launch, Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 have fallen below 90,000 players on Steam. For the first time since launch, Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 have fallen below 90,000 players on Steam. https://t.co/hu6mA7jwbJ

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been losing players rapidly. Since the two titles use the same executable file — Steam recognizes them as one game — their player count is easier to track than ever before. Based on the latest numbers, the games could only manage to hit a player count of 88,124 in the past 24 hours.

While that is not a low number by any means, it does highlight a problem with the direction the titles are going down. The combined all-time peak of the two games came when 488,897 individuals played the title via Steam. This means, ever since the games hit that high, they've lost around 82% of their players.

Despite the decline in gamer count, both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 currently sit at number 11 among the top 15 most-played games on Steam.

This is all there is to know about the two shooter titles losing their players rapidly. Many fans blame the developers for their lack of concern over fans' demands. Even when the titles went free to play recently for a short period of time, the total player count was lower than their all-time high, peaking at around 150,000 players only.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 Reloaded is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

