Best Warzone 2 loadout for Chimera in Season 2 Reloaded

Chimera is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which was introduced to the game with the Season 1 Reloaded update. It is designed with a small form factor and has a built-in suppressor. The rifle can also be used as an SMG due to its size, allowing players to aggressively engage in close-quarter combat.

Although Chimera is primarily suited for smaller maps in Modern Warfare 2, it is not commonly used in Warzone 2, where the maps are huge with long-wide open spaces. But if the correct attachments are equipped, players can easily counter all of its weaknesses and boost its strengths, making the rifle ideal for big maps of the Battle Royale title.

Keeping this in mind, this guide will take a closer look at the best Chimera loadout to use in Warzone 2.

Best attachments to use with the Chimera in Warzone 2

Chimera can be quite lethal and effective if used correctly. However, as mentioned previously, the gun was not included in the game until the Season 1 Reloaded update. Hence, to acquire it, players must either extract the weapon from Building 21 in DMZ or get two kills using an Assault Rifle in 15 matches.

Once you obtain the Chimera AR, it is recommended to play a few matches with it. This will unlock the attachment slots and the various attachments suggested in this guide. Here are the best attachments for the Chimera AR in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW increases the aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. This allows players to be more aggressive. Besides improving mobility, the laser enhances aim stability, thus making players more accurate.

VLK LZR 7mW (Image via Activision)

Stock: Ravage-10 boosts overall mobility with the weapon equipped. It boosts sprint speed and enables players to aim down sight quickly.

Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip also boosts the weapon's sprint to fire speed and aim down sight speed. Although it negatively impacts gun recoil, other attachments suggested in this guide can easily counter this.

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40 makes the gun more accurate and counters the Bruen grip's effect on the recoil. The under barrel makes the player more accurate when hip firing. But that's not all as the attachment also improves recoil steadiness and aim walking steadiness.

Lockgrip Precision-40 (Image via Activision)

Magazine: 45 Round Mag is extremely important in Warzone 2. Players don't want to run out of bullets during a fight. Since in the Battle Royale game, all players have shields, it takes more than the usual number of bullets to take down an enemy. Moreover, only in rare instances will players find themselves in a 1v1 situation in the game, and hence, having these extra bullets in the magazine can be game-changing.

This is all there is to know about the best Chimera loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded. The build recommended in this guide optimizes the weapon for speed, allowing players to get up close and personal with the enemy targets.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

