Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 latest update adds animation to Polyatomic Camo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's latest update (March 21, 2023) brings an improved variant of the Polyatomic Camo. The most recent update added animations to the Mastery Camo, making it more in line with that of the Orion.

Although the camo already looked premium, it lacked dynamic elements to justify the grind behind acquiring it.

Polyatomic Camo is one of two new Mastery Camos introduced in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It covers the entire weapon in a purple skin with pyramid-like structures built upon it that reflect light differently, adding a premium look to the weapon. However, the grind involved in obtaining the Camo is exhausting.

To acquire it, players will first have to unlock the Gold Camo for 51 weapons in the game and then proceed to get them all to Platinum. Only then will the challenge to unlock Polyatomic Camo appear, upon which completing it will grant players the camo for that particular gun.

Polyatomic Camo receives upgrade with March 21 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

KRNG Hero ☢️ @TheMarkOfAHero Polyatomic Camo is now animated on MW2, W Polyatomic Camo is now animated on MW2, W https://t.co/Bx1NaBzoGS

The March 21, 2023 update brought about a host of bug fixes and general stability issues. However, it wasn't simply a quality-of-life improvement update as it added two major changes to the in-game camos. Under the General section of the latest patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the camo changes are listed as follows:

Added animation to the Polyatomic camo

Slightly increased animation speed of the Orion camo

With this update, the static Polyatomic Camo received an animated overhaul. The skin is no longer fixed and the pyramid-like structures keep moving from bottom to top in an infinite loop.

Being a Mastery Camo, this update puts Polyatomic and the Orion Camo on the same level and has now become worth the grind.

Apart from the camo updates, the latest patch has also fixed many bugs, some of which were game-breaking and allowed players to gain unfair advantages in-game.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

