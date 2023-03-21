Warzone 2 pro FaZe Booya reveals the best Vaznev-9K loadout for Ashika Island in Season 2 Reloaded

Vaznev-9K is currently one of the most popular SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Although the weapon received nerfs in the Season 2 update, its popularity hasn't diminished. In fact, since the Season 2 Reloaded patch nerfed several other SMGs, the Vaznev-9K has returned to the forefront, becoming one of the most viable choices in the game.

FaZe Booya is no stranger to the Call of Duty community, a professional COD esports player and a content creator. He often shares tips and tricks with his fans. In a recent video, the esport athlete shared his Vaznev-9K loadout that is extremely effective in Warzone 2, especially in Ashika Island.

FaZe Booya's Vaznev-9K loadout dominates Ashika Island in Warzone 2

Ashika Island is a Resurgence map in Warzone 2. As a result, it is much smaller in size compared to the primary Battle Royale setting, Al Mazrah. This makes SMGs extremely viable as most engagements take place in close to medium ranges. In situations like these, the Vaznev-9K blows all other SMGs out of the water.

However, not everything is perfect with the weapon by default and it requires proper attachments to counter the recent nerfs. Keeping these objectives in mind, Booya suggests the following loadout for the Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Muzzle: The Lacerta Compensator reduces the gun's horizontal recoil, which is often the hardest to counter due to its unpredictable pattern. This will ensure that users can rain down fire on their targets accurately.

Lacerta Compensator (Image via Activision)

Stock: The Otrezat Stock improves sprint speed with the weapon equipped, thus enabling players to rush their targets or simply escape unfavorable situations quickly. It also improves the aim-walking speed, allowing them to clear different corners of an area without slowing down.

Underbarrel: The FSS Sharkfin 90 improves the aiming stability of the weapon. It reduces reticle sway and allows players to be more accurate.

Laser: The FSS OLE-V Laser has multiple advantages. It improves the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. However, the laser will be visible to enemies. Hence, it is suggested to be aggressive with this build and not play passively as it might give away your position.

FSS OLE-V Laser (Image via Activision)

Magazine: The 45 Round Mag ensures that players don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Rarely will they find themselves in a fair 1v1 scenario on Ashika Island. Hence, having more bullets in a round acts as a safety measure so that they don't have to end up reloading in the middle of action.

This Vaznev-9K suggested by FaZe Booya is one of the most lethal builds one can use in Warzone 2. However, it is worth noting that this build will be ideal only for aggressive players and will not suit a passive playstyle.

As a result, it is recommended only for Ashika Island and not Al Mazrah, as the action in Resurgence is much more intense and matches tend to be faster in pace.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes