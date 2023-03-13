Best Warzone 2 556 Icarus loadout tuned for Ashika Island

The 556 Icarus is an LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While it may not be as popular as other LMGs like the RPK or the RAAL MG, the 556 Icarus can be extremely effective on Ashika Island. The map is small, so players will often find themselves engaging in mid-range gunfights, in which the 556 Icarus excels.

It isn't uncommon to see LMGs dominating the meta in Warzone 2. The time-to-kill in the game is far higher than in Modern Warfare 2 due to the existence of shields. As a result, players require more bullets to take down enemies in the battle royale title than in MW2 with the exact same gun and attachments.

Moreover, it is rare to find oneself in a fair 1v1 scenario in the game. Players are almost always going to get attacked by a third team or will have to face the brunt of multiple enemies at once. In all such instances, LMGs come to the rescue.

Bearing the same attributes as those of Assault Rifles with a larger magazine size, LMGs are extremely effective in Warzone 2.

Best 556 Icarus loadout to dominate in Warzone 2's Ashika Island

Although not the most powerful weapon in the game, the 556 Icarus stands out as a versatile LMG that can substitute for an Assault Rifle. Its design allows for a high-capacity magazine without hindering player mobility. As a member of the M4 platform, this weapon is well-balanced and lacks distinct features.

Before getting started with the perfect 556 Icarus build, knowing how to unlock it is essential. To acquire the weapon, players will have to level up their M4 to 18. Doing so will unlock the 556 Icarus. However, it is recommended to max level the weapon, as it will allow users to capitalize on the tuning feature, which further introduces customizability.

Here is the best loadout for the 556 Icarus on Ashika Island:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (tuned -0.58 for Aim Down Sight Speed and +0.3 Gun Kick Control)

Sakin Tread-40 (tuned -0.58 for Aim Down Sight Speed and +0.3 Gun Kick Control) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (tuned -1.89 for Aim Down Sight Speed and -2.25 for Far Eye Position)

Cronen Mini Pro (tuned -1.89 for Aim Down Sight Speed and -2.25 for Far Eye Position) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (tuned -0.32 for Sprint to Fire Speed and -36.31 for Aim Down Sight Speed)

FSS OLE-V Laser (tuned -0.32 for Sprint to Fire Speed and -36.31 for Aim Down Sight Speed) Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip (tuned -0.52 for Aim Down Sight Speed and -0.26 for Sprint to Fire Speed)

Sakin ZX Grip (tuned -0.52 for Aim Down Sight Speed and -0.26 for Sprint to Fire Speed) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (tuned +0.54 for Damage Range and +6.55 for Bullet Velocity)

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 is a compensator that helps control the recoil. It acts on horizontal and vertical recoil, ensuring accurate sprays across ranges.

Sakin Tread-40 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro is the only blue dot optic in the game. It provides a clear view of the enemy targets. It is sleek and precise, with nothing but the dot in the center that allows players to aim.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser improves the LMG's aim down sight speed along with the sprint to fire speed. With the correct tunings, players can effectively wield the 556 Icarus with comparable mobility to an Assault Rifle.

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip assists in recoil control. The recoil is already low, to begin with, and this Rear Grip, in particular, enables players to effectively control their sprays in longer ranges.

Sakin ZX Grip in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity ensures that bullets hit their targets quickly. This is crucial in mid-to-long range, where players won't have to lead their shots by much with this type of ammunition.

That's all about the best 556 Icarus loadout in Warzone 2's Ashika Island. The build enables players to effectively wield the LMG as an Assault Rifle, making it ideal for Resurgence.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

