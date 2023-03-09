Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guide: How to get the Dark Ritual Horangi skin in Season 2

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the Dark Ritual Horangi Operator skin is a prime example of the many incredible customization options available. These Operator skins are essential for creating a personalized gaming experience and can provide players with specific advantages within the game.

Dark skins have been in high demand in the Call of Duty series, and the Dark Ritual Horangi is just one such example. In Warzone 1, the infamous Roze skin was highly sought after for its ability to allow players to blend into the dark corners of the map, providing a tactical advantage.

The trend of dark skins being popular continues in the current generation with the LA Thieves CDL skin, which offers similar benefits to players. In Season 2, a new bundle called "Dark Rituals" was introduced to the game, which includes a skin for the Operator Horangi, called "Invoker."

This skin covers the Operator in dark attire, thus giving the same benefits as pre-nerf Roza and LA Thieves CDL skin. This guide will take a closer look at the process of acquiring this skin in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Guide to getting the Dark Rituals Horangi skin in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Dark Rituals bundle is currently one of the most sought-after bundles in the game. This is due to the Invoker skin with the bundle and the Tracer weapon blueprints. For fans looking to acquire the Invoker skin, they can do so by following the steps below:

1) First, launch Call of Duty HQ.

2) Once on the main menu, navigate to the 'Store' tab. It will be located at the top of the screen.

3) Now, proceed to find the Dark Rituals bundle.

Dark Rituals bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

4) This bundle can be purchased for 2400 CP. If you have a sufficient CP balance, you can purchase it directly.

However, if you don't have enough COD Points, you can buy the required amount by clicking on your available balance and selecting the CP pack you wish to obtain.

Once purchased, the bundle's content will become available for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, simply buying the bundle won't enable the skin for your profile. Hence, to do so, head to the Operators tab and select the Horangi Operator. Press the customization key (on PC, by default, it is 'R'). Navigate to the Horangi Skin option and select "Invoker."

This is all there is to know about acquiring the Dark Rituals Horangi skin in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Besides the Invoker skin, the bundle comes with Macabre (RPK) and Dread Rites (Minibak) Blueprints with Red Tracers. The Ritual Begins Weapon Charm, Devil's Gateway Decal, Gray Scale Helo loading screen, and Beneath the Mask Emblem.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

