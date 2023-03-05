Warzone 2 pro Metaphor reveals a minimal recoil loadout for Kastov 545 in Season 2

The Kastov 545 is an Assault Rifle featured in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is a lighter version of the Kastov 762, a heavy-hitting weapon that can be equally deadly in skilled hands. Despite being a popular choice in Modern Warfare 2, it remains relatively unpopular among Warzone 2 players.

Metaphor is a well-known figure in the Call of Duty community and is often recognized as a Warzone 2 pro. He recently revealed his Kastov 545 loadout for Season 2, which can be incredibly powerful when utilized correctly. He has optimized the Assault Rifle for mid-range combat with minimal recoil by equipping it with specific attachments.

This guide will take a closer look at Metaphor's Kastov 545 loadout, which enabled him to achieve his highest kill count in the current Season of the game.

Best attachments for the Kastov 545 in Warzone 2

To create the deadly Kastov 545 loadout that Metaphor recommends, players must first unlock the Assault Rifle. This requires reaching a profile level of 23 in the game. Once this is achieved, the Kastov 762 will be unlocked. Now, players must level up the 762 to level 11. This will unlock the Kastov 545, which can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale title.

After unlocking Kastov 545, it is advised to play a few matches with the weapon and level it up. This will enable players to unlock attachment slots, allowing them to equip the various attachments recommended in this guide. Here is the perfect Kastov 545 loadout for use in Season 2 of Warzone 2:

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM Muzzle: RF Crown 50

RF Crown 50 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

FT Tac-Elite Stock Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM greatly enhances the rifle's bullet velocity and damage range, allowing players to quickly take down targets in longer ranges. Moreover, it assists players in controlling the recoil, which is already low to begin with.

IG-K30 406MM (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: RF Crown 50 is a compensator that reduces overall recoil. This attachment acts on the uncontrollable horizontal and controllable vertical recoil. However, it reduces the aim down sight speed. Hence, this loadout isn't meant to replace an SMG and would be ideal for mid-range combat.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag ensures that players don't reload in the middle of a gunfight. In rare instances, players would have a fair 1v1 situation in Warzone 2. Hence, having plenty of bullets in the magazine is necessary to ensure they don't run out of bullets in risky situations.

45 Round Mag (Image via Activision)

Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock further acts on the recoil and assists the player in controlling the recoil. This allows them to hit all their shots at the target to ensure quick elimination.

Optic: The Cronen Mini Pro is a blue dot optic that gives a clear vision of the enemy targets. Moreover, since the sight is minimal in design, it doesn't obstruct the view when zoomed in.

That's all there is to know about the Kastov 545 loadout for Season 2 of Warzone 2, as suggested by Metaphor. The loadout boasts low recoil, a high damage range, and the ability to easily engage in combat across different ranges.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes