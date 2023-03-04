Top 5 loadouts to use in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Ranked Play mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is undeniably intense and demanding. As a highly competitive game type, it requires players to bring their best. In addition to sharp aiming skills, success in this mode necessitates excellent game-sense and effective teamwork. As they push through the Skill Tiers, the intensity increases along with the difficulty.

When facing such high-pressure situations, players must ensure that their weapon loadout doesn't hold them back. Choosing the right combinations in Ranked Play is crucial not only for winning individual gun battles but also for securing victories in entire matches.

Therefore, this article will take a closer look at the top five loadouts to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best weapon loadouts in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play

Season 2 update brought Ranked Play to Modern Warfare 2, which rapidly gained popularity among players vying for higher Skill Tiers and the various rewards they offer. As a fiercely competitive mode, they must ensure that their loadouts do not hinder their ability to showcase their talents.

In addition, it is crucial to optimize weapons specifically for Ranked Play since this mode operates quite differently from the core 6v6 experience or Battle Royale.

1) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K (Image via Activision)

The Vaznev-9K, despite the Season 2 nerfs, stands strong as one of the best SMGs to use in the game's Ranked mode. Since it's an SMG, it allows players to be aggressive and make their way to enemy territory quickly. Hence, this loadout would be ideal for those who like to be entry fraggers for their team or defend small areas.

The following attachments are suggested for this weapon:

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

True Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

2) TAQ-56

TAQ-56 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ-56 is an Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and is the go-to choice for many pro players. This is due to the fact that the weapon has a lower base recoil, moderate fire rate, and higher handling attributes. Thus, it is capable of delivering a consistent experience throughout the match. To get the best out of the TAQ-56, the following attachments are recommended:

Muzzle: Echoless 80

Echoless 80 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV XLine Pro

TV XLine Pro Optic: Slimline Pro

3) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 (Image via Activision)

The Kastov 762 is one of the heavy-hitters in the Assault Rifle category. Although the gun comes with high damage statistics, it also has higher recoil compared to other Assault Rifles.

Hence, if the recoil can be managed, the Kastov 762 can become one of the most lethal weapons in the game. The loadout suggested here will render the rifle optimal for medium-range engagements:

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True Tac Grip

True Tac Grip Optic: Slimline Pro

4) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 (Image via Activision)

While Sniper Rifles aren't a common sight in Ranked Play, they can be extremely effective if used correctly.

Most of the time, using them allows players to hold an area from a faraway location. This not only ensures their safety, but also helps their teammates get the necessary cover as they fight to take control of an area. Moreover, having a sniper in the team can be a great counter to a long-range enemy.

Here's the loadout that's recommended to be used with the MCPR-300 in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked mode:

Laser: SZ 1mW PEQ

SZ 1mW PEQ Optic: Cronen Zero-P Optic

Cronen Zero-P Optic Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Zero Grip

Cronen Zero Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

5) M13B

M13B (Image via Activision)

The M13B received significant buffs with the latest update. While it remained fairly unpopular in the previous Season, the new buffs have made the weapon far more viable than it used to be.

Due to its low recoil and higher mobility stats, the gun can be used as a hybrid option, possessing the damage-range attributes of an Assault Rifle and yet maintaining the mobility stats of an SMG.

The following attachments are suggested to make the most out of the M13B:

Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Optic: Slimline Pro

These loadouts will ensure that players are never at a disadvantage and will be able to demonstrate their full potential in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play.

They are advised to use Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, and Fast Hand/Cold Blooded as the perks. For the Field Upgrades, they can use Dead Silence or Trophy System, depending on their style of play.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

