Modern Warfare 2 streamer TeeP reveals a "cheat code" Lachmann Sub loadout for Ranked Play

The Lachmann Sub is an SMG in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. With the Season 2 update finally underway, the weapon has become popular because the recent patch nerfed three of the most popular SMGs. As a result, other weapons in the SMG category, such as the Lachmann Sub, are slowly gaining appeal.

TeeP is a professional Call of Duty player and active content creator. He frequently shares insights into the game's mechanics and loadouts for weapons. In a recent video, the streamer shared a Lachmann Sub loadout ideal for the game's Ranked Play mode. This loadout is extremely lethal across all the game modes available in Ranked.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout for Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann Sub loadout that TeeP suggests is so good in Ranked Play that the content creator has called it a "cheat code." However, players must unlock the SMG before they can use it. To do so, players will have to reach a profile level of 16. This level will unlock the Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. Now, they must use this rifle and level it up to 13. Once that is done, the Lachmann 556 will be unlocked. Proceed to use the Lachmann 556 and level it up to 12.

This will unlock the Lachmann Sub for use in all game modes (that allow custom weapons) of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. After unlocking it, players are advised to play a few matches with it to level it up to unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide.

Here are the best attachments to use with the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play:

Best Lachmann Sub loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip

XTEN Nexus Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum reduces the weapon's vertical and horizontal recoil, making it easier to control the erratic recoil of the SMG. This allows the users to hit all the shots on their targets easily.

Underbarrel: XTEN Nexus Grip improves recoil stabilization and aiming stability. It allows players to shoot down targets conveniently in medium ranges. However, it negatively impacts the weapon's ADS speed. Interestingly, the other attachments in this list negate this.

XTEN Nexus Grip for the Lachmann Sub (Image via Activision)

Magazine: 40 Round Mag ensures players don't run out of bullets during a gunfight. Players will rarely get many 1v1s in Ranked Play as there will always be players around your enemies who can trade your kill.

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 further assists in recoil control, ensuring players hit all their shots on the targets. Every single bullet counts in this highly competitive mode.

Lachmann TCG-10 for the Lachmann Sub (Image via Activision)

Stock: LM Stockless Mod improves ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and hip fire recoil control. As a result, it not only allows players to be aggressive but also helps them evade unfavorable situations quickly.

Mentioned above is the best loadout for the Lachmann Sub in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play, as recommended by TeeP. These attachments optimize the weapon by improving its strengths and mitigating its weaknesses.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

