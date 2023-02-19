How to get better visuals in Warzone 2 Season 2 without using NVIDIA filters?

Getting a clearer image quality in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a huge priority for most players. The maps in the battle royale game are large and hence it can be challenging to locate enemies at a distance. However, it is possible to easily improve visibility by adjusting the settings, so that they are in the optimal state.

Previously, using Nvidia filters to improve image quality was recommended. However, they were frequently accompanied by performance penalties. Unless the player is using top-tier hardware, the disadvantages of Nvidia filters outweigh the benefits, as framerates play a significant role in determining the experience of any shooter title.

Fortunately, the Call of Duty community has discovered a way to improve visuals without sacrificing much FPS. This guide will look at how to improve image quality in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Using Nvidia sharpening to enhance Warzone 2's visual quality

FourEyes @FourEyesGames SHARPER WARZONE 2 VISUALS WITH NO FPS LOSS



All NVIDIA GPU users can access a hidden sharpening setting that gives incredibly crisp visuals in-game.



Nvidia has its own sharpening techniques that allow players to achieve clearer image quality without affecting the framerate. However, this step must be taken within the Windows operating system and not the game itself. It is also very important to note that in order for his method to work, the PC in question must have a Nvidia GPU.

Before users can begin the process, they must make a few changes to the Windows Registry to get the sharpening technique working flawlessly. To do so, follow these steps:

Editing Registry in Windows 10 (Image via Microsoft)

Type 'regedit' in the Windows search and click on Registry Editor.

Navigate to this location: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\FTS

Find 'EnableGR535' and change its value data to zero.

Once that is done, you can start with the actual process. Follow the steps below to get better visuals in Warzone 2 Season 2 without Nvidia filters:

Step 1: Open the Nvidia Control panel and head to the Manage 3D settings section.

Step 2: Click on Program settings. Here, under 'Select a program to customize,' choose "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) (cod.exe)."

Step 3: Find Image Sharpening from the list of settings below. If you haven't set up the registry settings correctly, you will have Image Scaling instead of the Image Sharpening option,

Nvidia Control panel before and after Registry Edits (Image Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Turn it on and set Sharpen to 0.5 and Ignore Film Grain value to 0.17.

Step 5: Launch Warzone 2 and restart the Shader Optimization process.

However, if these settings aren't providing you with the desired sharpness, gradually turn up the Sharpen value to arrive at the preferred outcome.

This is all there is to know about improving visuals in Warzone 2. The procedure is very simple and provides players with improved image quality instantly. It also has no impact on the framerate, which makes it an excellent option on PCs.

This will be especially useful in the new Season 2 map Ashika Island, which players have complained about being foggy and difficult to spot enemies in.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

