Best Warzone 2 settings for the RTX 3060

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brings various improvements and changes over its prequel. The game has received significant upgrades on various fronts. Graphical upgrades, the latest audio technologies, and advanced AI mark a new era in the series' history. Fans can experience all these aspects in the title's Al Mazrah map.
The RTX 3060 is a mid-range offering from Nvidia. It offers solid performance for 1080p gaming and will handle most titles without a sweat. Despite being a card from the last generation, it is capable of maxing out most of the new triple-A titles. However, when it comes to Warzone 2, a few compromises have to be made. The game is extremely resource-hungry and uses both the GPU and CPU extensively.
This guide discusses the optimal Warzone 2 settings for the RTX 3060.
Warzone 2's performs incredibly well on the RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 delivers brilliant framerates in Warzone 2 while being visually appealing. The game provides several customization options that enable users to tweak every aspect of the graphics to squeeze out as many frames as possible. Being highly competitive, one would require high framerates and proper visibility.
Here are the best Warzone 2 settings:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3060
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1080p or 1440p at most)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Low
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings will ensure an optimal experience in Warzone 2. Players can always adjust the given settings to match their preferences. It is also advised to update one's GPU drivers to the latest version to mitigate any performance hiccups or crashes.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.