Warzone 2 player reveals method to quickly earn tons of Weapon XP in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's community is known for its enthusiastic and dedicated approach to the popular battle royale game, constantly exploring and discovering new strategies and tricks to gain an edge over their opponents. Recently, a video clip surfaced online that showcases the community's creativity in taking advantage of the game's mechanics.

The clip showcases a player who discovered a previously unknown method of quickly leveling up their weapons. This technique involves taking advantage of the XP that's granted when visiting a Point of Interest (POI) on the Ashika Island map. However, there's a catch involved. To make this trick work, players must use it in the DMZ mode.

By taking advantage of the XP granted for visiting POIs within the DMZ, players can rapidly level up their weapons. This guide will take a closer look at the methods involved in leveling up weapons quickly through the DMZ mode.

A guide to leveling up weapons quickly in Warzone 2 Season 2

Leveling up weapons in Warzone 2 is extremely vital to the overall gameplay. As players advance through the weapon's different levels, they gain access to diverse attachments that allow for customization and improvement of the weapon. These attachments can counteract the weapon's flaws and improve upon its strengths. Therefore, the significance of leveling up a weapon cannot be overemphasized.

However, this process can be tiring and generally takes players a lot of time to max out progression. For users who aren't interested in wasting too much time, this guide will take a closer look at the process of leveling up weapons quickly in Warzone 2:

1) First, launch Call of Duty HQ and head to the Warzone 2 tab. From there, select DMZ.

2) You must turn off Squad Fill and head over to the Weapons tab. Now, equip the weapon that you want to level up in your secondary slot.

3) Head back to the main menu and use any Double Weapon XP tokens that you might have.

4) Click on Deploy and choose Ashika Island.

Selecting Ashika Island as the Exclusion Zone in Warzone 2's DMZ (Image via Activision)

5) Once spawned, proceed to find a boat. To make this trick work, it's best if players find one of these vehicles along the beaches of the ocean that surrounds Ashika Island.

6) Hop into the boat and ride it around the island. You have to ensure that you're close to the shore.

Anytime you come across a POI, the game will reward you with 250 XP (500 XP if Double Weapon XP tokens are used). The XP gained will go towards both the player level as well as the weapon that's currently equipped. Once you have completed a full round of the island, exit the map and repeat the process.

This will grant players with tons of XP without actually even using the weapon. In the clip, the player leveled up their weapon two to three times on average with Double Weapon XP tokens equipped.

This is all there's to know about earning weapon XP easily and quickly in Warzone 2's DMZ. Using this trick, players can not only level up their guns but also their general level, granting them access to new equipment and weapons.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes