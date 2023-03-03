Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded: Expected start date, content updates, weapons, and more

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been a game-changer. It introduced much content that the title lacked throughout Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded. Apart from the new weapons, the Season 2 update saw the addition of Resurgence mode, new Operators, events, and more. However, as tradition goes, Season 2 has more in its store that will arrive with the mid-season update.

The Season 2 roadmap showcased many new content and changes for players to look forward to. Among the additions are new weapons, game-changing features, and more. With Season 2 Reloaded just around the corner, fans eagerly await the update to drop and partake in all its new content. However, intel regarding the mid-season update remains scarce at the moment.

Hence, this article is a compilation of all there is to know about the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update, including its release date, expected changes, and much more.

Everything that fans need to know about Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

As previously stated, the Season 2 Reloaded update details are currently limited. However, based on the Season 2 roadmap, fans can expect a lot of new features and gameplay changes to be implemented. These include and are not limited to redeploy drones, weapon balances, in-game contracts, and more.

Moreover, the Season 2 Reloaded update isn't just constrained to Warzone 2. The upcoming update will also bring new content to the multiplayer title Modern Warfare 2, including new maps, modes, and more. However, this article will only cover the expected Season 2 content for Warzone 2.

Having said that, fans can expect the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update to arrive on March 15, 2023. Previously, the mid-season update was expected to arrive on March 2, 2023. However, since the Season 2 update was delayed by two weeks, the date for the mid-season update also shifted from March 2 to March 15.

Expected content in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

According to the Call of Duty blog, players can anticipate the Season 2 Reloaded update to bring several new features to the game:

1) Redeploy Drones: They are similar to the Redeploy Balloons from Warzone 1's Caldera. However, unlike in the original game, these drones can relocate to the safe zone, but only a limited number will reposition themselves. Additionally, this feature will only be limited to Ashika Island.

2) Rusher (AI Combatant): Warzone 2 is more than just a PvP experience. This includes AI that adds to the intensity of the matches. With Season 2 Reloaded, fans can expect to see the new AI combatant, Rusher, who will be low in health but high in speed. They are also exclusive to Ashika Island.

3) Tempus Torrent: Finally, fans can expect a new Marksman Rifle called Tempus Torrent. It will be available via bundle purchases or by completing specific in-game challenges.

This is all there is to know about Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 2 Reloaded content. With new weapons, AI soldiers, and more, fans can expect a wide range of activities to undertake in the battle royale game when the mid-season update goes live.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

