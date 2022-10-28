Modern Warfare 2 lobby screen confirms the transfer of COD points from previous games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally out for fans to enjoy. As players got started with the latest installment in the Call of Duty series, they were quick to note that their COD points from the franchise's previous titles and Warzone were reflected in the current game.

Call of Duty points or COD points is the in-game currency for all the titles in the series. These can be purchased with real currency and can be used to buy various bundles and items within the game.

While there was no clear answer about the transferability of COD points to the current title from the previous iterations before, Modern Warfare 2's launch has now confirmed it.

COD points transferability to Modern Warfare 2 is finally confirmed

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL call of duty points transfer over within same platform family. shows in the store tab in the right area. call of duty points transfer over within same platform family. shows in the store tab in the right area. https://t.co/Xmyv40Jvj2

Modern Warfare 2 carries over all the COD points stored in the previous iterations of the game. These can be accessed via the in-game store, where the owned COD points will reflect in the top right corner of the screen.

However, this only works if the titles are owned on the same platform and the Activision accounts are linked. This means that gamers would have to own Modern Warfare (2019) or Warzone on the very same system that they are currently playing Modern Warfare 2 on and also use the same Activision account to log in.

While purchases such as Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and other items cannot be transferred, fans are relieved to learn that at least their previously owned COD points won't go to waste.

Players can use these points to buy numerous items that the MW2 store offers and continue their Call of Duty journey without spending any extra money.

What are COD points?

As previously mentioned, Call of Duty points are the in-game currency in the series. These can be used to purchase several cosmetics and even Battle Passes, allowing users to earn even more COD points along with several other rewards.

These points can be purchased within the game or in their respective platform's virtual marketplace. Here's how they translate into real currency:

200 COD Points: $1.99

500 COD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

Squad up with the world and play Experience the new era of Call of DutySquad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today! Experience the new era of Call of Duty 🔥Squad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today!

Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and more, all of which mark the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

