How to fix Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards not showing up in Warzone?

Like previous titles in the franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition features a number of exciting rewards that also provide players with early access to MW2's campaign and the Open beta.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from developers Infinity Ward and is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date. Graphical upgrades, advanced AI and new audio technologies are some of the introductions expected with the new title, separating it from its predecessors.

However, players who purchased the Vault Edition on Steam have reported that their pre-order rewards for Call of Duty: Warzone are missing from their game. In this guide, users will learn how to avail all such rewards from Warzone.

Fixing Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards not appearing in Warzone

Modern Warfare 2 is available to pre-order for PC on both battle.net and Steam. However, the missing rewards issue is exclusive to pre-orders on Steam. If your rewards aren't appearing, this is how to fix it:

1) First, head over to https://callofduty.com/ and log into your account.

2) Then, head over to 'Linked Accounts' under your profile.

3) Here, there will be an option to link your Call of Duty account with various platforms such as Battle.net, Xbox LIVE, PlayStation and Steam. Proceed to link your Steam account.

Linking Steam and Battle.net to Call of Duty account (Image via Sportskeeda)

4) If you play Warzone or any last-gen title, the game should already be linked to your battle.net account. If not, link your battle.net account .

5) Once both your Steam and battle.net accounts are linked, make sure to log out of your Call of Duty account.

6) Now, go to https://callofduty.com/, but this time, log in with your Steam account.

Once you have successfully logged in, your Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition rewards will appear in your game.

If players are still struggling with the rewards not appearing, it is recommended to contact the Activision support team to solve the problem.

What are Modern Warfare 2 pre-order rewards for the last-gen games?

Pre-ordering the game grants players the following rewards for the last generation titles:

1) Ghost Legacy pack (Exclusive to Vault Edition)

Ghost Legacy Pack (Image via Activision)

The Ghost Legacy pack includes 20+ free items for Warzone and Modern Warfare (2019). It comes with a wide variety of Ghost operator skins such as Jawbone, Last Breath, Mandible, Dark Vision, Classic Ghost, etc. Along with that, it also includes 10 Assault Rifle blueprints such as Oscar Mike, K2, The Wages of Sin, and Kingly Splendor.

2) Final Judgement Bundle

Final Judgement Bundle (Image via Activision)

The Final Judgment bundle will be available to players in Warzone and Vanguard. This includes:

Legendary Operator Skin: Deathknell

Legendary Weapon Blueprint: Bloodthirsty

Calling Card: Death’s Judgement

Emblem: Underworldly

Reticle: Devil’s Head

Sticker: Nightstalk

3) Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle

Khaled Al-Asad bundle (Image via Activision)

Khaled Al-Asad Operator Bundle will also be available for use in Warzone and Vanguard. The bundle includes the following:

2x Legendary Operator skins: Rough Revolutionary and Warlord

2x Legendary Weapon blueprints: Bloody Coup and Machination

Player title: Immortal Lion

Charm: Captured on Camera

Emblem: Urzikstan Forever

Spray: The Second Horseman

Sticker: Al-Qatala

Calling Card: Explosive Charisma

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to launch this October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

