Modern Warfare 2 beta: How to fix stuck on 'Checking for update' in PC?

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from the iconic Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward. It is all set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date. New advanced AI NPCs, movement, and combat systems have allowed the game to truly separate itself from the rest of the games in the series.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta on PC isn't without its issues. Frequent game crashes, performance issues, and players getting locked out of their accounts are a few of the most common issues currently causing uproar in the community. Apart from this, cheaters in the beta itself have had fans disappointed.

One of the latest issues creating trouble for players on PC is that they are stuck on the 'Checking for update' screen when they log into their game. This has made the game inaccessible for them.

Fixing Modern Warfare 2 stuck on 'Checking for update' in Steam

Modern Warfare 2 on Steam right now is facing more problems than the Battle.net version of the game. Recently, players have been complaining about getting locked out of their game on Steam due to phone verification failures. Previously, there was another issue where users were getting shadow bans in the game.

However, players are now complaining about a new problem. When players turn on MWII, the game does a check for updates regarding new playlists and patches. However, due to a bug in the system, they are now stuck in the update checking stage and cannot proceed further.

Developers haven't officially deployed any patches to fix the issue, and have posted on the game's official Steam discussion page about a possible workaround. This doesn't guarantee a fix, as the developers claim, but should mitigate the issue for most users.

Fixing 'Checking for Updates' on Steam for Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Steam)

Here's how to fix the issue:

First, make sure your game is turned off. Next, open your Steam account and proceed to your 'Library.' Here, select "Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II - Open Beta" and right-click on it.

Upon right-clicking, a drop-down menu will appear. From here, click on 'Manage'.

Now proceed to click on 'Browse local files.' This will take you to the title's installation location. Alternatively, if you know where your game is installed, simply head over there and ignore the above steps.

In your game installation destination, open the 'main' folder.

Here, delete the following files: data0, data1, toc0, and toc1.

Once the above steps are completed, head over to your Steam library and verify the file integrity of your game files. To do this, right-click on the game from your library again. Click on 'Properties' and then head to 'Local files.' Now click on 'Verify integrity of game files.' This will check your game files and download any missing files.

Players who digitally pre-order the game on any platform get a week's early access to the most hyped campaign in the series. Modern Warfare 2 launches this October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

