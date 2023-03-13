Best Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock loadout for long-range combat on Al Mazrah

Added to the game with the Season 2 update, the ISO Hemlock is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 that has quickly become a fan favorite. The weapon boasts low recoil and a steady rate of fire, making it ideal for medium-to-long range combat. These favorable attributes have led many fans to compare this rifle to the iconic ACR from the original Modern Warfare 2 title.

Al Mazrah is the primary Battle Royale map in Warzone 2. Due to the nature and size of the map, players will often find themselves getting into gunfights at medium-to-long ranges. In such scenarios, Assault Rifles are the best weapon choice. However, not all Assault Rifles in the game are great for engaging enemies at a distance.

When it comes to long-range fights, one will have to consider the overall recoil of the weapon. The lower the recoil, the easier it will be for players to land their shots on enemy targets. All of these requirements are perfectly met by the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2.

The best long-range ISO Hemlock build for Al Mazrah in Warzone 2

Warzone Loadout CODMunity @Warzone_Loadout ABSOLUTE META - ISO HEMLOCK



The ISO is the best Assault Rifle in Season 2, no matter how you want to use it.



We know the shotgun will get nerfed with S2R, but do you think they should also nerf the ISO? Personally, I love this gun and don't want to see it destroyed.

As already established, the ISO Hemlock is great for long-range combat due to its low recoil attributes. Like every other weapon in the game, the Hemlock has pros as well as cons. Therefore, it's essential to use the correct attachments to optimize the weapon by negating its weaknesses and improving on its strengths.

Before getting started with the best loadout for the ISO Hemlock, users must first unlock the gun. Currently, the only way to unlock it is through the Battle Pass. To obtain the ISO Hemlock, players must unlock the four rewards in Sector B11 of the Battle Pass. Doing so will make the HVT of that Sector available for unlocking. The HVT for Sector B11 is the ISO Hemlock.

Once this weapon has been obtained, the following build is recommended for players who intend to use it for long-range combat in Al Mazrah:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (tuned for +0.99 Recoil Smoothness and +0.65 Bullet Velocity)

Harbinger D20 (tuned for +0.99 Recoil Smoothness and +0.65 Bullet Velocity) Barrel: Fielder-T50 (tuned for +0.19 Recoil Steadiness and +0.25 Damage Range)

Fielder-T50 (tuned for +0.19 Recoil Steadiness and +0.25 Damage Range) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (tuned for -2.13 Aim Down Sight speed and -1.65 Close Eye Position)

Aim-OP V4 (tuned for -2.13 Aim Down Sight speed and -1.65 Close Eye Position) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (tuned for -0.57 Aim Down Sight speed and +0.27 for Aiming Idle Stability)

FTAC Ripper 56 (tuned for -0.57 Aim Down Sight speed and +0.27 for Aiming Idle Stability) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: The Harbinger D20 is a decent suppressor in the game. This attachment makes it difficult for enemy players to accurately determine your position on the map while firing. In addition to keeping you hidden, it increases the damage range and bullet velocity of your weapon as well.

Harbinger D20 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: The Fielder-T50 is specifically designed for long-range engagements as it improves bullet velocity and damage range. Moreover, the Fielder-T50 assists in recoil control and improves hip fire accuracy.

Optic: The Aim-OP V4 is one of the go-to optical sights in the game. Although it doesn't provide you with higher magnification, it does offer a clear view of enemy targets.

Underbarrel: The popular FTAC Ripper 56 attachment reduces the overall recoil of the ISO Hemlock. This not only improves aiming idle stability but improves recoil stabilization as well, which is crucial for long-range fights.

FTAC Ripper 56 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Magazine: The 45 Round Mag is of great importance in Battle Royale modes. You will rarely get a fair 1v1 fight and running out of bullets should be the last thing that you worry about in these situations. To deal with this, the 45 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of ammunition in the middle of combat.

This build will ensure that you always have the upper hand in long-range fights. The ISO Hemlock's low recoil stats and moderate rate of fire plays a crucial role in making this rifle ideal for such engagements.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

