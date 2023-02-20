Leaked content from Warzone 2 Season 6 suggests arrival of new Battle Royale map

Recent reports show details about Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's Season 6 content have been leaked and made available online. It has been suggested that the source of these leaks is a document file that was obtained following a security breach at Activision. The leaked document contains many intriguing items, but the one that has stood out the most to fans is the Haunting of Saba event.

Apart from the event and Season 6 content, the document entailed several other details about the series. They revealed release dates and content lists for Season 3 and Season 4 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 along with the 2023 Call of Duty title codenamed "Jupiter." however, the Season 5 content list and the dates were missing from the document.

Warzone 2 Season 6 might introduce a new Battle Royale map

Warzone 2 has one map for Battle Royale and one for the Resurgence mode. Battle Royale map Al Mazrah was available at launch, and the Resurgence map Ashika Island joined the title in Season 2; however, recent leaks suggest that two new maps might be added in future Seasons.

As per the leaks, Season 6 is set to kick off on September 15, 2023, and will remain active until November 8, 2023. The content list for the sixth Season laid out the following:

Two new Operators, one Licensed

Three new weapons

Two core maps for Modern Warfare 2 and one Ground War map (Battle map)

A limited-time 'Haunting of Saba' event

One new Battle Pass

One Tier 1 event

70 in-game store bundles

Among all these items, the Haunting of Saba seems to have gained a lot of attention. This is because the previous iteration of the battle royale title also saw a limited-time event called Haunting of Verdansk. It brought an eerie theme to the game to celebrate Halloween. Interestingly, Verdansk was a map in Warzone 1, and the event was named after it.

Considering this reasoning, it can be speculated that "Saba" could be an upcoming map. It isn't unusual for the series to change its primary Battle Royale map. In Warzone 1, the title was launched with Verdansk, but the map was later removed and Caldera was introduced.

Also, with the Season 5 dates and content list missing, it is highly likely that it will be introducing a new map called Saba.

But that's not all, as the Season 4 content list reveals that a new Resurgence map might be joining the game. Among the various content arriving, the list mentions a "small map," which might be hinting at a new Resurgence map; however, the name hasn't been confirmed at the moment, nor has any information been revealed.

This is all there is to know about the potential new Battle Royale map in Warzone 2 Season 6. These are mere speculations based on leaks. As of right now, nothing has been officially confirmed. Moreover, Activision hasn't denied or verified the authenticity of this leaked document. Hence, users are advised to take these with a pinch of salt.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

