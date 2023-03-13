Best Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock loadout for Resurgence on Ashika Island

The ISO Hemlock is one of the deadliest Assault Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, with its low recoil and easier handling attributes making it ideal for numerous situations. Be it long-range fights or close-quarters combat, the ISO Hemlock outshines all the other Assault Rifles in the game.

Added to the game in February this year, Ashika Island is a Resurgence map in Warzone 2. Being a map for the Resurgence mode, it's much smaller in scale in comparison to the primary Battle Royale map of Al Mazrah. Due to the more compact nature of the map, players will often find themselves engaging in close-to-mid-range combat.

In such scenarios, one cannot go wrong with the ISO Hemlock. Boasting low recoil and a steady fire rate, veteran fans have even claimed that the recently released weapon is a revamped version of the iconic ACR from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Having said that, this article will reveal the best attachments to make this Assault Rifle ideal for combat in Ashika Island.

Best ISO Hemlock build to dominate in Warzone 2's Ashika Island

The ISO Hemlock is currently considered to be one of the meta weapons in the game and is available through the ongoing Battle Pass. To unlock it, players will have to unlock all of the rewards in Sector B11 of the Battle Pass. Once this is done, the ISO Hemlock will become available for unlock, which is the HVT of that particular Sector. Fortunately, players don't have to buy the Battle Pass to unlock this weapon as it's a free item in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Once unlocked, it's highly recommended that you play a few matches with the weapon and get it to the max level, if possible. This will unlock the tuning feature for the weapon within Gunsmith 2.0, letting you make minor adjustments based on individual preferences. Keeping this in mind, here are the best attachments to use with the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2's Resurgence mode:

Muzzle: Echoless-80 (tuned for -1.08 Aim Down Sight Speed and +0.68 for Bullet Velocity)

Echoless-80 (tuned for -1.08 Aim Down Sight Speed and +0.68 for Bullet Velocity) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (tuned for +0.19 for Aim Walking Steadiness and +0.25 for Aiming Idle Stability)

FSS OLE-V Laser (tuned for +0.19 for Aim Walking Steadiness and +0.25 for Aiming Idle Stability) Optic: Aim-OP V4 (tuned for -1.84 for Aim Down Sight Speed and -1.65 for Far Eye Position)

Aim-OP V4 (tuned for -1.84 for Aim Down Sight Speed and -1.65 for Far Eye Position) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (tuned for +0.52 Damage Range and +6.97 for Bullet Velocity)

5.56 High Velocity (tuned for +0.52 Damage Range and +6.97 for Bullet Velocity) Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Muzzle: The Echoless-80 is a suppressor that prevents enemies from locating you easily. Since Ashika Island is a small map, it's essential that you remain hidden. In addition to providing some recoil control, this attachment improves bullet velocity and damage range as well.

Echoless-80 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Laser: The FSS OLE-V Laser improves the time it takes to aim down the sight along with sprint-to-fire speed. Unfortunately, this laser can be seen by enemies. Hence, it's recommended that you always be on the move with this build.

Optic: The Aim-OP V4 offers a clear view of enemy targets. While it doesn't come with higher zoom levels, it's essentially a clean and minimalistic optic that doesn't obstruct your view.

Ammunition: The 5.56 High Velocity rounds ensures that your bullets hit the target as soon as they're shot. This makes it easier to shoot targets that are far away from you without you having to lead the shots. In general, High Velocity ammunition is essential for engaging in mid-to-long-range combat in Warzone 2.

5.56 High Velocity ammo in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Magazine: The 45 Round Mag includes 15 additional bullets when compared to the default magazine. This prevents players from running out of ammunition during combat. The extra bullets in the magazine allow players to take down one or two fully shielded enemies without needing to reload.

This is all there's to know about the best ISO Hemlock loadout for Warzone 2's Resurgence mode. The Assault Rifle is one of the most lethal weapons in the game and thanks to its low recoil, it's highly effective irrespective of the game mode being played.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

