Warzone 2 to introduce all squad sizes to Resurgence playlist in Season 2 Reloaded 

As per an announcement on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Warzone 2 will finally receive a Resurgence playlist with all squad sizes included in the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update. The mid-season update is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2023, after which players will be able to access the updated Resurgence playlist.

The mode was introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in the Season 2 update, but fans were disappointed to learn that not all squad sizes were available at launch. Initially, only the Quads playlist was released. Even though Duos and Solos were added later on, players were still unable to access all squad sizes at once.

All squad sizes for Resurgence arriving in Warzone 2 with Season 2 Reloaded update

Call of Duty @CallofDuty With Season 02 Reloaded, we will be including all Resurgence squad sizes in each weekly Playlist for the remainder of the season.



Stay tuned for the announcement blog, patch notes, and season update later this month. With Season 02 Reloaded, we will be including all Resurgence squad sizes in each weekly Playlist for the remainder of the season.Stay tuned for the announcement blog, patch notes, and season update later this month. 📢 With Season 02 Reloaded, we will be including all Resurgence squad sizes in each weekly Playlist for the remainder of the season.Stay tuned for the announcement blog, patch notes, and season update later this month.

A recent tweet from Call of Duty revealed that the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 will finally provide the Resurgence playlist with support for all squad sizes, including Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads. This will provide greater flexibility and variety to players who were previously limited to only the available squad sizes when playing Resurgence mode.

Players will now have the option to team up with a single partner, a group of three, or a squad of four anytime they want to take their fights on Ashika Island.

Previously, the official Twitter account for Call of Duty had announced that Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads would be simultaneously available with the launch of Ashika Island. However, players were disappointed to find that only the Quads mode was accessible after the actual launch.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Correction: Each of the four Squad sizes for Resurgence will be in the playlist rotation at some point throughout Season 02. Solos arrives this weekend. Correction: Each of the four Squad sizes for Resurgence will be in the playlist rotation at some point throughout Season 02. Solos arrives this weekend.

The developers provided an update regarding this issue soon after and admitted that a mistake had been made and they would rectify it. They acknowledged that Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads were not immediately available after the official launch but will be added to the playlist sometime during Season 2. No dates were specified.

Thankfully, the latest Twitter update from the developers confirms that Resurgence playlists for all squad sizes will arrive in Warzone 2 with the Season 2 Reloaded update.

What do we know about the upcoming update

The Season 2 Reloaded update will arrive with a lot of content for both Modern Warfare 2 and the Battle Royale title. Apart from the new maps, the title is expected to receive a new type of AI combatant, the Marksman Rifle, the addition of Reployable drones to Ashika Island, and more.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes