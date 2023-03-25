How to easily complete Warzone 2 "Information Seeker" DMZ mission in Season 2 Reloaded

Information Seeker is a DMZ mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. One of the earliest available contracts in the game, it falls under the White Lotus faction. Despite being a Tier 1 mission, it can be extremely rewarding. In this mission, players are to acquire crucial intel from enemies and relay it to the White Lotus's base.

DMZ is Call of Duty's take on an Escape from Tarkov-like game mode where players are dropped into the Exclusion Zone to complete contracts, acquire loot, survive, and successfully exfiltrate. It can be extremely challenging as they must not only face other enemy players but also AI combatants, who are always on the hunt.

Hence, to simplify this journey in DMZ, this guide will assist players in completing the "Information Seeker" mission quickly and safely.

Guide to completing the Information Seeker DMZ mission in Warzone 2

In DMZ, there are three Exclusion Zones - Al Mazrah, Building 21, and the new Ashika Island. However, to complete the Information Seeker mission, players must choose to drop in either Ashika Island or Al Mazrah. Before beginning the mission, it is essential to understand what one is dropping into the Exclusion Zone for.

According to the mission briefing, Al-Qatala, an enemy faction in the game, has deployed a host of UAV towers across the map. Since UAVs provide important information, you are tasked with the mission of reverting the signals from these UAV towers to the White Lotus base.

Hence, the primary objective of the mission involves - pinging a UAV Tower and activating two UAV towers. Having said that, here's how you can easily complete the Information Seeker mission safely in Warzone 2:

As soon as you spawn, open your Tac map and proceed to find the nearest UAV tower and ping it using your map marker. Doing so will complete the first objective. Next, head to the marked UAV tower and clear the area of any enemies - be it real players or AI combatants. Once that is done, proceed to get to the base of the UAV tower and activate it by pressing the 'Use' button near the console at the base. This will launch a UAV in your position, revealing the locations of all nearby hostile targets. Now, proceed to the next nearest UAV tower and repeat the above steps.

This is all there is to know about completing the Information Seeker mission in Warzone 2's DMZ. The mission is easy to complete and can be done quickly if users navigate properly. It is recommended to deploy on Al Mazrah for this mission as actions aren't concentrated on a single location and are spread around the map.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

