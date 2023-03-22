Create

All key locations in Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Mar 22, 2023 16:38 IST
Key locations in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2
Key locations in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2's DMZ revealed (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ is an Escape from Tarkov-inspired game mode that joined the series with the title's Season 1 update. It is completely free-to-play and offers players a unique Call of Duty experience like never before. This mode involves players dropping into the Exclusion Zone, completing missions, acquiring loot, and finally, exfiltrating safely.

youtube-cover

DMZ shares the same maps as that of the battle royale game i.e., Ashika Island and Al Mazrah, with an additional DMZ-only map called Building 21. The mode allows for a vast sandbox experience as players explore locations, uncover their significance and acquire hidden loot. Players will often find various items while looting, such as meds and documents that can be sold for cash.

Once in a while, players might come across certain keys that spawn at random locations on the map or are acquired from the bodies of eliminated AI combatants. Each key leads to a locked location on the map where players will be able to find tons of high-tier loot to make their survival in the Exclusion Zone easier.

However, finding the lock for these keys can be challenging. Having said that, this guide will cover all the known keys and their locations in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island for players to discover with DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded.

Locations of all DMZ keys in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

youtube-cover

While finding keys is easy in Warzone 2's DMZ, identifying their locks is challenging. With the Season 2 update, Ashika Island was added to the DMZ map pool, increasing the number of available locations to explore. This makes DMZ a much more difficult game mode than it used to be during Season 1.

Moreover, with AI soldiers and real enemy players lurking in the Exclusion Zone, the first priority for players is to stay safe and complete their tasks quickly by completing contracts or looting items. To ease the process of survival in the game mode, the locations that each key unlocks in DMZ is listed below:

Al Mazrah

DMZ KeyLocationWhere to use
ABF Antiquities OfficeG7Office on the second floor in the middle of Al Bagra Fortress
Ahmed Grocery Store OfficeH5Office room inside the grocery store
Airport MaintenanceG5Inside kitchen storage of the Yum Yum Burger outlet
Al Bagra BarrackG7Inside the room with antiques under the Eastern building
Al Bagra Fortress AntiquitiesG7On the second floor of the palace
Al Bagra Munitions StoreroomF7Under the South West building of the Fort
Al Bagra Officers QuartersG7On the top floor of the Eastern Wing of the Fort
Al Bagra UndergroundG6South of the Al-Bagra Fortress
Al Sa’id Shopping CentreD6On the second floor
Al Sharim Pass Elders RoomG5Inside the room on the second floor of the building at the tallest mountain in Al Sharim Pass.
Al Safwa Stone Block OfficeC4Rectangular building to the southeast of Al-Safwa Quarry
Algae Covered ToolboxF3Underwater in the canal
Art MuseumF3Art Museum (check map)
Bank of Adal 2nd / TS OfficeD7Second and Third floors of the Bank of Adal
B.C. ToolboxG5In the Airport’s baggage maintenance area
Canal Apartment 10F3Room 103
Captain’s CacheE8Inside the sunk bridge of the ship
Caretaker’s HouseD7South of the Cemetery
Caretaker’s ToolboxD7Inside the bag
Cavern Boat Dock ShackD7Inside the room at end of the riverbank
Central Sa’ld Top Floor ApartmentC6Middle left of grid C6
Central Zaya Meeting roomE6Inside the building at the center of the Observatory
Ch 7 Editorial DepartmentF2On the top floor of the Editorial Department Room
Ch 7 Secure RecordsF2North East of the CH 7 building
Chemical Storage WarehouseB4South of Al-Safwa Quarry
Clock Repair ToolsF7Top of the tower
Control TowerG7The southern section of the airport
Crane Control RoomB3Door leading into the crane
Deckhand’s ToolboxE8Underwater to the front of the bridge
Downtown Post OfficeF4Mail icon (check map)
Groundskeeper BuildingE6Inside the building with antennas on the roof
Far South Eastern Storage ClosetH5Inside the storage closet
Hafid Ship Bridge CacheB6On the top floor of the ship's bridge tower
Hafid Ship First Mate CacheB6One floor below the ship’s bridge
Hydro Island ComputerE4The back room of the red building next to the pond
IHTAQ Warehouse Supply RoomC6Inside the largest warehouse in Hafid Port
Kushaak Construction WarehouseB4On the second floor of the Kushaak Warehouse
Longshoreman’s Duffel BagB6On the platform South of the broken metal bridge
Mawizeh Cell ShopF4On the floor inside the Cell Shop
Mawizeh Resort BungalowF5Inside one of the broken houses
Mawizeh Resort Main BuildingG5Inside the primary building of the Mawizeh Marshlands
Mawizeh Power ControlG4The room below the water tower
Mawizeh Slum Discarded CacheF4Under the bridge
Mountaintop Spotter ShackG5On top of the tallest mountain in Al Sharim
North Canals Info BoothF3Info booth near the river
Old Lighthouse Citadel RoomE6The ground floor of the Lighthouse
Omar’s Auto RepairD7Inside a garage at Sawah Village
Police AcademyG3Police Badge icon (check map)
Police Academy Locker RoomG4First floor
Police Academy Server Locker RoomG4First floor
Power Substation ToolboxD7Toolbox next to the generator
Quarry Worker’s Lost ToolboxB4In the water between the houses
Retro FridgeH6Fridge inside the crater
Rohan Control Room LockerD3Inside the locker located under the Control room
Rohan Oil North Guard ShackD3The northern perimeter of Rohan Oil
Rohan Oil South Guard ShackD3Guard room near eastern oil tanks in Rohan Oil
Sa’id Mall Security RoomD6On the second floor of the western section of the Sa'id mall
Sattiq Poppy Farm HouseC4In the village to the west of Sattiq Cave Complex
Sattiq Guest QuartersD4Enemy base North of Sattiq Cave Complex
Sawah Crypto Mining FarmD7Inside grocery store
Sawah Hotel Room 302/303D7Room 302 and 303 on the fourth floor
Scientist’s LockerF5Inside bunker
Special Forces Dead DropG2Under the radio tower
Special Ops Relay StationB6The southwest part of the Hafid Port
South Al Bagra Top Floor BedroomG7East of the Fort
South Bank ApartmentD6The third floor of the apartment near the hotel
South Zaya Scientists ApartmentE6The second floor of the building in the southern part of the Observatory
Sunken Ship Thief’s CacheE8Inside the sunken ship (Underwater)
Taraq River Supply ShackE2Inside a house by the river
Taraq Smugglers OfficeE2On the first floor of the house near the river
Taraq Tunnels Workbench CacheE2Inside the underground tunnel at Taraq Village
Tower Conference RoomG7Control Tower icon (check map)
Traveler’s LuggageG6On the second floor, near the seats in the southern part of the Airport
U.S. EmbassyF3 US Embassy (check map)
Under Freeway East WarehouseG4Near the highway, south of the Police Academy
Weapons Repair KitD4Inside the Sattiq Cave Complex
West Zarqwa Safe HouseE4On the second floor of the safe hose.
Yum Yum Burger Back RoomG3Behind the cash counter
Zarqwa Market StorageE4In the vicinity of the river near Zarqwa Hydroelectric
Zarqwa Red Village AppartmentE4On the third floor of the apartment
Zaya Radar DomeE5Under the Dome

Ashika Island

DMZ KeyLocationWhere to use
Ashika Island Information BoothD5Inside the small building of the Town Center
Beach Club BathhouseE7Inside one of the two small buildings at the bottom of the Beach Club
City HallE6Inside the City Hall building above the Beach Club
Combat Engineer ToolkitG4/F4Found at the Sam Site
Drifting Supply BagD2At the bottom of the sea
Farmer’s LunchboxD4Inside a small building near Oganikkou Farms
Floatsam Cargo CacheE5At the bottom of the canal near the bridge
Harbor ControlH6Inside the small building in Port Ashika
H.M.S. Shipwreck CacheJ5Inside the Shipwreck
Hotel Employee FridgeE6/F6Inside the hotel building on top of City Hall
Lost Manager’s OfficeG6Inside the small building located at the top-left of Port Ashika
Lost Room 403E6On the third floor of the building above the City Hall
Mud Covered CacheG5Below the bridge of Tsuki Castle’s moat
Research Center RoomE5On the second floor of the H-shaped building in the vicinity of the Town Center
Rusted FridgeF8Underwater behind the circular building on the southern pier
Tsuki Castle FortressF5/G5Inside Tsuki Castle
Tsuki Castle Weapons LockerF5/G5Inside the biggest building of Tsuki Castle
Water Pump ControlF3In the middle of the three small buildings located at the northernmost part of the map
Waterlogged BagE4Inside the pool just outside of Oganikkou Farms
Waterway Maintenance KitF5Inside the well outside Tsuki Castle

DMZ can be extremely challenging and every little bit of information helps in the survival process. When users acquire new keys, they can follow this guide and quickly get to the location it unlocks to earn high-tier loot.

youtube-cover

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...