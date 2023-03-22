All key locations in Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded

|ABF Antiquities Office
|G7
|Office on the second floor in the middle of Al Bagra Fortress
|Ahmed Grocery Store Office
|H5
|Office room inside the grocery store
|Airport Maintenance
|G5
|Inside kitchen storage of the Yum Yum Burger outlet
|Al Bagra Barrack
|G7
|Inside the room with antiques under the Eastern building
|Al Bagra Fortress Antiquities
|G7
|On the second floor of the palace
|Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom
|F7
|Under the South West building of the Fort
|Al Bagra Officers Quarters
|G7
|On the top floor of the Eastern Wing of the Fort
|Al Bagra Underground
|G6
|South of the Al-Bagra Fortress
|Al Sa’id Shopping Centre
|D6
|On the second floor
|Al Sharim Pass Elders Room
|G5
|Inside the room on the second floor of the building at the tallest mountain in Al Sharim Pass.
|Al Safwa Stone Block Office
|C4
|Rectangular building to the southeast of Al-Safwa Quarry
|Algae Covered Toolbox
|F3
|Underwater in the canal
|Art Museum
|F3
|Art Museum (check map)
|Bank of Adal 2nd / TS Office
|D7
|Second and Third floors of the Bank of Adal
|B.C. Toolbox
|G5
|In the Airport’s baggage maintenance area
|Canal Apartment 10
|F3
|Room 103
|Captain’s Cache
|E8
|Inside the sunk bridge of the ship
|Caretaker’s House
|D7
|South of the Cemetery
|Caretaker’s Toolbox
|D7
|Inside the bag
|Cavern Boat Dock Shack
|D7
|Inside the room at end of the riverbank
|Central Sa’ld Top Floor Apartment
|C6
|Middle left of grid C6
|Central Zaya Meeting room
|E6
|Inside the building at the center of the Observatory
|Ch 7 Editorial Department
|F2
|On the top floor of the Editorial Department Room
|Ch 7 Secure Records
|F2
|North East of the CH 7 building
|Chemical Storage Warehouse
|B4
|South of Al-Safwa Quarry
|Clock Repair Tools
|F7
|Top of the tower
|Control Tower
|G7
|The southern section of the airport
|Crane Control Room
|B3
|Door leading into the crane
|Deckhand’s Toolbox
|E8
|Underwater to the front of the bridge
|Downtown Post Office
|F4
|Mail icon (check map)
|Groundskeeper Building
|E6
|Inside the building with antennas on the roof
|Far South Eastern Storage Closet
|H5
|Inside the storage closet
|Hafid Ship Bridge Cache
|B6
|On the top floor of the ship's bridge tower
|Hafid Ship First Mate Cache
|B6
|One floor below the ship’s bridge
|Hydro Island Computer
|E4
|The back room of the red building next to the pond
|IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room
|C6
|Inside the largest warehouse in Hafid Port
|Kushaak Construction Warehouse
|B4
|On the second floor of the Kushaak Warehouse
|Longshoreman’s Duffel Bag
|B6
|On the platform South of the broken metal bridge
|Mawizeh Cell Shop
|F4
|On the floor inside the Cell Shop
|Mawizeh Resort Bungalow
|F5
|Inside one of the broken houses
|Mawizeh Resort Main Building
|G5
|Inside the primary building of the Mawizeh Marshlands
|Mawizeh Power Control
|G4
|The room below the water tower
|Mawizeh Slum Discarded Cache
|F4
|Under the bridge
|Mountaintop Spotter Shack
|G5
|On top of the tallest mountain in Al Sharim
|North Canals Info Booth
|F3
|Info booth near the river
|Old Lighthouse Citadel Room
|E6
|The ground floor of the Lighthouse
|Omar’s Auto Repair
|D7
|Inside a garage at Sawah Village
|Police Academy
|G3
|Police Badge icon (check map)
|Police Academy Locker Room
|G4
|First floor
|Police Academy Server Locker Room
|G4
|First floor
|Power Substation Toolbox
|D7
|Toolbox next to the generator
|Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox
|B4
|In the water between the houses
|Retro Fridge
|H6
|Fridge inside the crater
|Rohan Control Room Locker
|D3
|Inside the locker located under the Control room
|Rohan Oil North Guard Shack
|D3
|The northern perimeter of Rohan Oil
|Rohan Oil South Guard Shack
|D3
|Guard room near eastern oil tanks in Rohan Oil
|Sa’id Mall Security Room
|D6
|On the second floor of the western section of the Sa'id mall
|Sattiq Poppy Farm House
|C4
|In the village to the west of Sattiq Cave Complex
|Sattiq Guest Quarters
|D4
|Enemy base North of Sattiq Cave Complex
|Sawah Crypto Mining Farm
|D7
|Inside grocery store
|Sawah Hotel Room 302/303
|D7
|Room 302 and 303 on the fourth floor
|Scientist’s Locker
|F5
|Inside bunker
|Special Forces Dead Drop
|G2
|Under the radio tower
|Special Ops Relay Station
|B6
|The southwest part of the Hafid Port
|South Al Bagra Top Floor Bedroom
|G7
|East of the Fort
|South Bank Apartment
|D6
|The third floor of the apartment near the hotel
|South Zaya Scientists Apartment
|E6
|The second floor of the building in the southern part of the Observatory
|Sunken Ship Thief’s Cache
|E8
|Inside the sunken ship (Underwater)
|Taraq River Supply Shack
|E2
|Inside a house by the river
|Taraq Smugglers Office
|E2
|On the first floor of the house near the river
|Taraq Tunnels Workbench Cache
|E2
|Inside the underground tunnel at Taraq Village
|Tower Conference Room
|G7
|Control Tower icon (check map)
|Traveler’s Luggage
|G6
|On the second floor, near the seats in the southern part of the Airport
|U.S. Embassy
|F3
| US Embassy (check map)
|Under Freeway East Warehouse
|G4
|Near the highway, south of the Police Academy
|Weapons Repair Kit
|D4
|Inside the Sattiq Cave Complex
|West Zarqwa Safe House
|E4
|On the second floor of the safe hose.
|Yum Yum Burger Back Room
|G3
|Behind the cash counter
|Zarqwa Market Storage
|E4
|In the vicinity of the river near Zarqwa Hydroelectric
|Zarqwa Red Village Appartment
|E4
|On the third floor of the apartment
|Zaya Radar Dome
|E5
|Under the Dome