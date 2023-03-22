All key locations in Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ is an Escape from Tarkov-inspired game mode that joined the series with the title's Season 1 update. It is completely free-to-play and offers players a unique Call of Duty experience like never before. This mode involves players dropping into the Exclusion Zone, completing missions, acquiring loot, and finally, exfiltrating safely.

DMZ shares the same maps as that of the battle royale game i.e., Ashika Island and Al Mazrah, with an additional DMZ-only map called Building 21. The mode allows for a vast sandbox experience as players explore locations, uncover their significance and acquire hidden loot. Players will often find various items while looting, such as meds and documents that can be sold for cash.

Once in a while, players might come across certain keys that spawn at random locations on the map or are acquired from the bodies of eliminated AI combatants. Each key leads to a locked location on the map where players will be able to find tons of high-tier loot to make their survival in the Exclusion Zone easier.

However, finding the lock for these keys can be challenging. Having said that, this guide will cover all the known keys and their locations in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island for players to discover with DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded.

Locations of all DMZ keys in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

While finding keys is easy in Warzone 2's DMZ, identifying their locks is challenging. With the Season 2 update, Ashika Island was added to the DMZ map pool, increasing the number of available locations to explore. This makes DMZ a much more difficult game mode than it used to be during Season 1.

Moreover, with AI soldiers and real enemy players lurking in the Exclusion Zone, the first priority for players is to stay safe and complete their tasks quickly by completing contracts or looting items. To ease the process of survival in the game mode, the locations that each key unlocks in DMZ is listed below:

Al Mazrah

DMZ Key Location Where to use ABF Antiquities Office G7 Office on the second floor in the middle of Al Bagra Fortress Ahmed Grocery Store Office H5 Office room inside the grocery store Airport Maintenance G5 Inside kitchen storage of the Yum Yum Burger outlet Al Bagra Barrack G7 Inside the room with antiques under the Eastern building Al Bagra Fortress Antiquities G7 On the second floor of the palace Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom F7 Under the South West building of the Fort Al Bagra Officers Quarters G7 On the top floor of the Eastern Wing of the Fort Al Bagra Underground G6 South of the Al-Bagra Fortress Al Sa’id Shopping Centre D6 On the second floor Al Sharim Pass Elders Room G5 Inside the room on the second floor of the building at the tallest mountain in Al Sharim Pass. Al Safwa Stone Block Office C4 Rectangular building to the southeast of Al-Safwa Quarry Algae Covered Toolbox F3 Underwater in the canal Art Museum F3 Art Museum (check map) Bank of Adal 2nd / TS Office D7 Second and Third floors of the Bank of Adal B.C. Toolbox G5 In the Airport’s baggage maintenance area Canal Apartment 10 F3 Room 103 Captain’s Cache E8 Inside the sunk bridge of the ship Caretaker’s House D7 South of the Cemetery Caretaker’s Toolbox D7 Inside the bag Cavern Boat Dock Shack D7 Inside the room at end of the riverbank Central Sa’ld Top Floor Apartment C6 Middle left of grid C6 Central Zaya Meeting room E6 Inside the building at the center of the Observatory Ch 7 Editorial Department F2 On the top floor of the Editorial Department Room Ch 7 Secure Records F2 North East of the CH 7 building Chemical Storage Warehouse B4 South of Al-Safwa Quarry Clock Repair Tools F7 Top of the tower Control Tower G7 The southern section of the airport Crane Control Room B3 Door leading into the crane Deckhand’s Toolbox E8 Underwater to the front of the bridge Downtown Post Office F4 Mail icon (check map) Groundskeeper Building E6 Inside the building with antennas on the roof Far South Eastern Storage Closet H5 Inside the storage closet Hafid Ship Bridge Cache B6 On the top floor of the ship's bridge tower Hafid Ship First Mate Cache B6 One floor below the ship’s bridge Hydro Island Computer E4 The back room of the red building next to the pond IHTAQ Warehouse Supply Room C6 Inside the largest warehouse in Hafid Port Kushaak Construction Warehouse B4 On the second floor of the Kushaak Warehouse Longshoreman’s Duffel Bag B6 On the platform South of the broken metal bridge Mawizeh Cell Shop F4 On the floor inside the Cell Shop Mawizeh Resort Bungalow F5 Inside one of the broken houses Mawizeh Resort Main Building G5 Inside the primary building of the Mawizeh Marshlands Mawizeh Power Control G4 The room below the water tower Mawizeh Slum Discarded Cache F4 Under the bridge Mountaintop Spotter Shack G5 On top of the tallest mountain in Al Sharim North Canals Info Booth F3 Info booth near the river Old Lighthouse Citadel Room E6 The ground floor of the Lighthouse Omar’s Auto Repair D7 Inside a garage at Sawah Village Police Academy G3 Police Badge icon (check map) Police Academy Locker Room G4 First floor Police Academy Server Locker Room G4 First floor Power Substation Toolbox D7 Toolbox next to the generator Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox B4 In the water between the houses Retro Fridge H6 Fridge inside the crater Rohan Control Room Locker D3 Inside the locker located under the Control room Rohan Oil North Guard Shack D3 The northern perimeter of Rohan Oil Rohan Oil South Guard Shack D3 Guard room near eastern oil tanks in Rohan Oil Sa’id Mall Security Room D6 On the second floor of the western section of the Sa'id mall Sattiq Poppy Farm House C4 In the village to the west of Sattiq Cave Complex Sattiq Guest Quarters D4 Enemy base North of Sattiq Cave Complex Sawah Crypto Mining Farm D7 Inside grocery store Sawah Hotel Room 302/303 D7 Room 302 and 303 on the fourth floor Scientist’s Locker F5 Inside bunker Special Forces Dead Drop G2 Under the radio tower Special Ops Relay Station B6 The southwest part of the Hafid Port South Al Bagra Top Floor Bedroom G7 East of the Fort South Bank Apartment D6 The third floor of the apartment near the hotel South Zaya Scientists Apartment E6 The second floor of the building in the southern part of the Observatory Sunken Ship Thief’s Cache E8 Inside the sunken ship (Underwater) Taraq River Supply Shack E2 Inside a house by the river Taraq Smugglers Office E2 On the first floor of the house near the river Taraq Tunnels Workbench Cache E2 Inside the underground tunnel at Taraq Village Tower Conference Room G7 Control Tower icon (check map) Traveler’s Luggage G6 On the second floor, near the seats in the southern part of the Airport U.S. Embassy F3 US Embassy (check map) Under Freeway East Warehouse G4 Near the highway, south of the Police Academy Weapons Repair Kit D4 Inside the Sattiq Cave Complex West Zarqwa Safe House E4 On the second floor of the safe hose. Yum Yum Burger Back Room G3 Behind the cash counter Zarqwa Market Storage E4 In the vicinity of the river near Zarqwa Hydroelectric Zarqwa Red Village Appartment E4 On the third floor of the apartment Zaya Radar Dome E5 Under the Dome

Ashika Island

DMZ Key Location Where to use Ashika Island Information Booth D5 Inside the small building of the Town Center Beach Club Bathhouse E7 Inside one of the two small buildings at the bottom of the Beach Club City Hall E6 Inside the City Hall building above the Beach Club Combat Engineer Toolkit G4/F4 Found at the Sam Site Drifting Supply Bag D2 At the bottom of the sea Farmer’s Lunchbox D4 Inside a small building near Oganikkou Farms Floatsam Cargo Cache E5 At the bottom of the canal near the bridge Harbor Control H6 Inside the small building in Port Ashika H.M.S. Shipwreck Cache J5 Inside the Shipwreck Hotel Employee Fridge E6/F6 Inside the hotel building on top of City Hall Lost Manager’s Office G6 Inside the small building located at the top-left of Port Ashika Lost Room 403 E6 On the third floor of the building above the City Hall Mud Covered Cache G5 Below the bridge of Tsuki Castle’s moat Research Center Room E5 On the second floor of the H-shaped building in the vicinity of the Town Center Rusted Fridge F8 Underwater behind the circular building on the southern pier Tsuki Castle Fortress F5/G5 Inside Tsuki Castle Tsuki Castle Weapons Locker F5/G5 Inside the biggest building of Tsuki Castle Water Pump Control F3 In the middle of the three small buildings located at the northernmost part of the map Waterlogged Bag E4 Inside the pool just outside of Oganikkou Farms Waterway Maintenance Kit F5 Inside the well outside Tsuki Castle

DMZ can be extremely challenging and every little bit of information helps in the survival process. When users acquire new keys, they can follow this guide and quickly get to the location it unlocks to earn high-tier loot.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

