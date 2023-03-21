Warzone 2 leak hints at introduction of 'Reputation system' in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ is reportedly set to receive a Reputation system in the upcoming Seasons. The details of this development pertain to a leak that is being widely shared on Twitter. Players under this system will be able to form relationships and interact with numerous factions in the game to determine the type of relationship they have with their soldiers.

DMZ is an Escape from Tarkov-inspired game mode that arrived with Warzone 2. Here, players are dropped in the Exclusion Zone where they must loot, survive, complete objectives, and finally exfiltrate. In DMZ, players will not just fight other players, but also face the wrath of AI combatants belonging to different factions.

With the addition of the Reputation system, players will be able to undertake endeavors to form bonds with these factions and benefit from it. For instance, they can be friendly towards AI soldiers from certain factions and vice versa.

Reputation system likely to be part of Warzone 2's DMZ

Task Force Leakers 141 @TaskForceCodW future dmz content based on what was added in s2r:

- barter contracts allowing you to build reputation with each faction

- faction reputation and trust sytem

Task Force Leakers 141 on Twitter recently shared the DMZ Reputation system leak. As per the leak, the information was derived from the content added to Warzone 2 with the Season 2 Reloaded update. The leak suggests that in future updates, DMZ will receive major changes that will completely alter the way players currently play the mode.

As per the leaks, the game mode is set to receive barter contracts, enabling players to form relationships and build reputations with different factions in the game. Moreover, based on your reputation with a faction, you can approach that faction's Buy Stations to earn rewards, easing their survival process in DMZ.

However, the most interesting aspect of the alleged update is that it will allow players to form hostile or friendly relationships with different factions.

If players successfully form a friendly bond with a faction, their AI combatants, in particular, are less likely to attack the player. Similarly, being hostile will make the AI combatants of that faction more likely to attack the player.

But the type of relationship players have with different factions will be determined solely by their reputation among factions and actions in DMZ.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming DMZ changes in Warzone 2. However, it is worth noting that these are merely leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

