Did Ranked Play save Warzone 2? CoD fans on Twitter vote

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received one of the most anticipated changes to the playlist with the Season 3 Reloaded update. The Ranked Play mode arrived in the latest mid-seasonal patch and introduced a new competitive stage for the entire player base. This game mode has been surrounded with great enthusiasm and helped the player count rise considerably in the past few days.
ModernWarzone hosted a poll on Twitter about the impact that the new Ranked Play will have on Warzone 2. A total of two options were provided, which were relatively straightforward and, unfortunately, had a negative outcome. A greater percentage of players polled that the ranked mode may prove to be detrimental for Warzone 2.
Let us take a closer look at ModernWarzone’s poll and the community’s concern about Warzone 2 Ranked Play.
Players show divided opinions on Warzone 2 Ranked Play
Activision launched Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a limited amount of playable content. The developers expanded the options with every major seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The Season 3 Reloaded patch introduced Ranked Play in Warzone 2 alongside a properly built system to award players points and skill divisions depending on their performance.
ModernWarzone created a post on Twitter asking if the addition of Ranked Play to Activision’s battle royale is a good update. The poll had only two options marked “W” and “L,” which denote “Win” and “Loss,” respectively. The post received a massive amount of attention and amassed a total of 45,914 votes.
A total of 57% of the players selected the “L” option in the poll, citing their dissatisfaction with the Ranked Play mode in the battle royale. Although the votes did not present a snowball victory for either side, it hinted at the divided perspective of the community about the ranked lobbies. The post also received a long list of comments from current players to support their opinion.
Some players expressed their concerns about the matchmaking system of the Ranked Play mode, which consists of the top-rank players and also newcomers. This can significantly harm the number of players willing to queue for ranked matches.
There are players who supported the inclusion of a ranked mode in the battle royale but also agreed with the fact that the game requires several changes to maximize its impact. The presence of ranked matches enables players to shift from normal matches and improve their skill level. This can also help by drawing a clear boundary between the competitive and casual player base.
Another reason for the community to negatively vote in the poll was the lack of players which resulted in high ping lobbies and mismatched skill divisions. The introduction of a new mode has divided the player base further across other available modes in the playlist.
The Season 3 Reloaded update has implemented various weapon adjustments, new weapons, cosmetics, and game modes to satiate the player base. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.