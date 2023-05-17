Did Ranked Play save Warzone 2? CoD fans on Twitter vote

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received one of the most anticipated changes to the playlist with the Season 3 Reloaded update. The Ranked Play mode arrived in the latest mid-seasonal patch and introduced a new competitive stage for the entire player base. This game mode has been surrounded with great enthusiasm and helped the player count rise considerably in the past few days.

ModernWarzone hosted a poll on Twitter about the impact that the new Ranked Play will have on Warzone 2. A total of two options were provided, which were relatively straightforward and, unfortunately, had a negative outcome. A greater percentage of players polled that the ranked mode may prove to be detrimental for Warzone 2.

Let us take a closer look at ModernWarzone’s poll and the community’s concern about Warzone 2 Ranked Play.

Players show divided opinions on Warzone 2 Ranked Play

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Now that Warzone ranked has been out for a while, is it a W or an L? Now that Warzone ranked has been out for a while, is it a W or an L?

Activision launched Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a limited amount of playable content. The developers expanded the options with every major seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The Season 3 Reloaded patch introduced Ranked Play in Warzone 2 alongside a properly built system to award players points and skill divisions depending on their performance.

ModernWarzone created a post on Twitter asking if the addition of Ranked Play to Activision’s battle royale is a good update. The poll had only two options marked “W” and “L,” which denote “Win” and “Loss,” respectively. The post received a massive amount of attention and amassed a total of 45,914 votes.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope @ModernWarzone W but also an L for having me in lobbies with Crimson/Top 250 players @ModernWarzone W but also an L for having me in lobbies with Crimson/Top 250 players

The one thing thats been highlighted as a huge problem is just how much influence and power top Warzone creators have over decisions made to Call Of Duty.



Giving feedback is one… @ModernWarzone Warzone 2's overall experience is undoubtedly improved due to the inclusion of Ranked.However…The one thing thats been highlighted as a huge problem is just how much influence and power top Warzone creators have over decisions made to Call Of Duty.Giving feedback is one…

A total of 57% of the players selected the “L” option in the poll, citing their dissatisfaction with the Ranked Play mode in the battle royale. Although the votes did not present a snowball victory for either side, it hinted at the divided perspective of the community about the ranked lobbies. The post also received a long list of comments from current players to support their opinion.

It’s a W I’m a sense it gives you a reason to play, but that’s it. @ModernWarzone Without movement or gameplay changes it still is just a “ranked” mode slapped on a game that doesn’t require skill.It’s a W I’m a sense it gives you a reason to play, but that’s it. @ModernWarzone Without movement or gameplay changes it still is just a “ranked” mode slapped on a game that doesn’t require skill.It’s a W I’m a sense it gives you a reason to play, but that’s it.

Spurilly @Spurilly @ModernWarzone L ONLY because as being a current silver I'm dying to top 250 players constantly. And this isn't day 1 although it did happen then too. No SBMM it feels like they just throw me in 250 lobbies @ModernWarzone L ONLY because as being a current silver I'm dying to top 250 players constantly. And this isn't day 1 although it did happen then too. No SBMM it feels like they just throw me in 250 lobbies

Some players expressed their concerns about the matchmaking system of the Ranked Play mode, which consists of the top-rank players and also newcomers. This can significantly harm the number of players willing to queue for ranked matches.

L - Not enough players, need to exitlag just to get games on NA (150-180ping)



- Random lobby ranks (top 250, crimsons, bronzes) @ModernWarzone W - Something to grind forL - Not enough players, need to exitlag just to get games on NA (150-180ping)- Random lobby ranks (top 250, crimsons, bronzes) @ModernWarzone W - Something to grind forL - Not enough players, need to exitlag just to get games on NA (150-180ping)- Random lobby ranks (top 250, crimsons, bronzes)

GoldnX @GoldnX @ModernWarzone It’s not a W until more changes that are needed are made. It’s a nice step, though. @ModernWarzone It’s not a W until more changes that are needed are made. It’s a nice step, though.

There are players who supported the inclusion of a ranked mode in the battle royale but also agreed with the fact that the game requires several changes to maximize its impact. The presence of ranked matches enables players to shift from normal matches and improve their skill level. This can also help by drawing a clear boundary between the competitive and casual player base.

Another reason for the community to negatively vote in the poll was the lack of players which resulted in high ping lobbies and mismatched skill divisions. The introduction of a new mode has divided the player base further across other available modes in the playlist.

The Season 3 Reloaded update has implemented various weapon adjustments, new weapons, cosmetics, and game modes to satiate the player base. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

