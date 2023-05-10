Create

Warzone 2 Ranked Play: All rewards in Season 3 Reloaded and how to get them

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified May 10, 2023 18:18 GMT
Warzone 2 Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Warzone 2 Ranked Play is now available in the Season 3 Reloaded release. The mode was the most eagerly awaited aspect among the community. Players may now enjoy a whole new competitive Battle Royale scenario and receive special rewards that are integrated with the Ranked Play mode, as disclosed in the official patch notes.

Gamers are delighted with the opportunity of free rewards. It also is an excellent approach to promote any mode. Since Ranked Play has been added to the current playlist, players may now have the chance to get new rewards as they step into their competitive ranked journey.

Rewards incorporated with Warzone 2's Ranked Play

With a range of rewards available to players at launch and throughout each Season, Warzone 2's Ranked Play will provide the most lucrative competitive Call of Duty experience ever. Unlocked rewards can be utilized in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The player's rank level, which stands apart from Skill Rating (SR) and Skill Division, can be used to track their Rank journey progress. Gamers will begin at Rank 1. They can advance to Rank 50 by collecting stars earned during Ranked matches, with a maximum of three stars earned each match.

Players will receive the following rank rewards after every 5 Ranks progression:

  • Rank 5: Vehicle Skin 'Ranked and Reckless' for the GMC Hummer EV.
  • Rank 10: ‘Good Sweat’ Emblem
  • Rank 15: ‘Lost Full’ Sticker
  • Rank 20: ‘Bot Collector’ Weapon Charm
  • Rank 25: ‘Hot Drop’ Animated Emblem
  • Rank 30: ‘Ranked Play Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Warzone Ranked Play win total.
  • Rank 35: ‘Bot Patrol’ Sticker
  • Rank 40: ‘Ranked Demon’ Large Decal
  • Rank 45: ‘Frying’ Weapon Charm
  • Rank 50: 'Ranked Veteran' Emblem and Skin for CDL Male and Female Operators on both Factions.

With each Rank Milestone completed, gamers will also get a Calling Card. Aside from Rank awards, each season of Ranked Play will allow players to win limited-time special rewards. During Warzone 2 Season 3, they will have the opportunity to get the following items:

Placement Rewards

  • Finish ‘Top 15’ 25 Times: ‘Salty’ Large Decal
  • Finish ‘Top 5’ 10 Times: Pro Issue Chimera Blueprint
  • Finish 1st Place: ‘Crowned’ Weapon Charm

Kill & Assist Rewards

  • Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘Season 03 Competitor’ Sticker
  • Get 100 Killsor Assists: ‘Ranked Play Season 03’ Loading Screen
  • Get 500 Kills or Assists: ‘Season 03 Ranked Veteran’ Camo

Furthermore, at the end of each season, players will get Skill Division prizes according to their highest accomplished Division in that Season.

  • Top 250: ‘Season 03 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
  • Iridescent: ‘Season 03 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
  • Crimson: ‘Season 03 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
  • Diamond: ‘Season 03 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
  • Platinum: ‘Season 03 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
  • Gold: ‘Season 03 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
  • Silver: Emblem
  • Bronze: Emblem

The player who ends Season 03 in first place on the Top 250 Leaderboard will get a one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for supreme prestige.

The above are all the rewards that players can earn by playing the Warzone 2 Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded.

