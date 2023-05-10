All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The official patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for Season 3 Reloaded are now available. The notes disclosed all of the changes, feature additions, bug fixes, and other changes that will be added to the titles. With the adjustments, the game will undoubtedly improve and give gamers a more fluid gameplay experience. New updates also address technical issues of the title so that players can enjoy a bug-free experience.

The developers have noted various issues that the community was experiencing, and with the Season 3 Reloaded update, they will attempt to solve every conceivable bug. This article jots down all the bug fixes that will be implemented in the upcoming update.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded Bug Fixes will significantly enhance gameplay.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which numerous Attachments might be attached to the same category, resulting in broken or non-functional Weapons.

A problem that prohibited Death Effects from happening in DMZ and Co-Op modes has been resolved.

Fixed a problem with the FJX Imperium's penetration level being lower than planned.

Fixed a problem with the SP-X 80's penetration level being lower than planned.

The XTEN Angel-40 Optic's depth of field effect was not displaying properly due to a bug.

Vehicle

Fixed a bug in which the 'Missile incoming' notification would occasionally continue even when no missiles were arriving.

In rare situations, vehicles might crush players to death while employing a turret.

Fixed a bug in which the Armoured Patrol Boat did not take collision damage.

Fixed an issue where the RHIB was only incurring minor collision damage.

Fixed an issue where the Light Helo took too much damage while landing.

Fixed a bug in which the Drill Charge might throw friendly players off of vehicles.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from equipping and de-equipping field upgrades in vehicles.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue that caused players to grip the awning incorrectly when attempting to mantle through a window.

Fixed a bug that caused the camera to zoom into the location where a player died while the player was being resurrected.

During Last Stand, a bug caused players to shift to an invalid weapon.

Fixed a bug in Gunfight that caused players to seem muted while using Voice Chat.

The statement indicating how to acquire an Operator was absent in the Operator Select menu due to a bug.

An problem with FJX Imperium Camo Mastery Challenge Rewards has been resolved.

Fixed an issue that allowed eliminated players to cling onto carrying objects.

Fixed a bug that prevented Score events from appearing while the Player was executing an execution.

PC

Fixed a severe bug that was causing all AMD VEGA users to crash.

Fixed a problem for players who only have a Steam account by no longer providing Battle Pass CP rewards to a phantom Battle.net account.

Special Ops

Fixed a bug in which unlocked Operators were wrongly presented as locked in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed an issue where players might use a Revive Pistol to revive players across floors in Modern Warfare 2.

Multiplayer

Fixed a bug that prevented players from deploying the MGB when swimming underwater in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed a bug in which being DDoSed while carrying a Javelin prevented lock-on.

Fixed a few minor bugs that were preventing the Perk widget from updating properly in All or Nothing matches in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed a problem with the Equipment base widget so that it appropriately displays the recharge progress of Equipment in All or Nothing matches while the "Restock" Perk is activated.

Fixed an issue where the Cranked timer was not awarded to players who eliminated another player while using the "Survivor" Perk in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed an issue in Gunfight where incorrect Camo references were being applied to weapons if the player went on a winning streak.

Fixed a bug in which Shock Sticks were used as deadly equipment in gunfights of Modern Warfare 2.

Fixed a bug that allowed the out-of-bounds timer to be reset.

Unintentional exploits on Modern Warfare 2's Pelayo's Lighthouse and Himmelmatt Expo have been fixed.

Warzone 2 Battle Boyale

While playing Warzone 2 Battle Royale, an error caused the downed notice to not display in the kill feed.

Fixed a bug that prevented downed redeploy drones from inflicting explosive damage on and near impact with players.

Fixed an issue in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah that was preventing some sites from becoming end-circle candidates. This modification will provide a lot more diversity in finish circle positions.

DMZ

Fixed an issue that prevented players from accessing Building 21 in Warzone 2 if the Multiplayer DLC pack was not installed.

Fixed a bug that prevented bullet or equipment collisions in the train safe.

Fixed a bug that caused players to perish due to the out-of-bounds trigger after exfiling on the Heavy Chopper.

Fixed an issue where the Radiation Blocker animation would make it impossible to use anything after it finished on certain situations.

Pinging the Dog Tag of a disconnected Player no longer results in an erroneous voice line.

The positioning of first aid kit loot containers caused the door to clip against the wall when completely opened.

Fixed a problem in Quarry when a helicopter AI reinforcement drop point was precisely on top of an Exfil helicopter location.

Fixed an issue where the Mission timer did not always disappear as expected in Warzone 2.

When a mission was finished in Warzone 2, erroneous teammate progress was displayed in the Squad Mission Progress tab is fixed

Fixed a bug in which quick-draw pistols were not operating properly in the DMZ.

Fixed an issue in Warzone 2 which AI-controlled turrets continued to fire for a short period of time after being destroyed.

Fixed an issue where the Helicopter Commander couldn't accurately target players manning vehicle turrets.

Fixed a bug in which personal Exfils might occasionally use an already active Exfil.

The vulnerability that enabled players to duplicate the Revive Pistol has been fixed.

Fixed a problem that prevented DDoS attacks on AI-controlled Sentry Turrets.

The above are all the bug fixes that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will see in Season 3 Reloaded.

