Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 “crash on launch” set to get a fix today for AMD Vega users

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players reported crashing issues in April 2023. The complaints started raking up, indicating that the common denominator of the issue was players equipped with AMD Vega hardware. However, the developers could not deploy any immediate fixes to combat the stability problem.

Fortunately, it has been announced that this issue will be patched on May 10, 2023, as the fix will be included in the Season 3 Reloaded update. Players can rest assured and download the patch as soon as it becomes available on their platform. However, the exact nature of the crashing problem has not been announced in the official tweet.

Let us take a closer look at the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded patch for AMD Vega users in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

BeenoxCODPC Tweets out the upcoming fix for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 crashing on AMD Vega systems

BeenoxCODPC @BeenoxCODPC twitter.com/BeenoxCODPC/st… BeenoxCODPC @BeenoxCODPC We're investigating a crash on boot affecting AMD VEGA users on WZ2 and MWII. The team is actively working to get it fixed. We're investigating a crash on boot affecting AMD VEGA users on WZ2 and MWII. The team is actively working to get it fixed. Addressing this issue has taken longer than expected, but the fix will be in the next Season 03 Reloaded update for both #MWII and #Warzone2 (May 10th) Addressing this issue has taken longer than expected, but the fix will be in the next Season 03 Reloaded update for both #MWII and #Warzone2 (May 10th) 🙇 twitter.com/BeenoxCODPC/st…

Activision launched Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with quite a few bugs and glitches. The developer team successfully deployed many patches to plug the recurring issues and increase the stability of both the multiplayer and battle royale titles. However, it is quite common for online multiplayer titles to have a few quirks due to the massive number of moving parts.

The game crashing is a major issue as it can prevent many players from experiencing the title. This can also cause the player count of the game to drop drastically. The developers addressed the issue on April 17, 2023, but could not deploy a stability patch for AMD Vega hardware users.

It was announced from the BeenoxCODPC Twitter account that the problem seems to have been finally resolved, and the patch will be provided to all players with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Players can expect their games to run smoothly after the upcoming mid-seasonal update and avoid crashing while booting.

This is a joyous moment for all AMD Vega users as they can properly play the game without facing a black screen after launching Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 and returning to the desktop.

The Season 3 Reloaded update is almost here and will bring in new playable content alongside a few new weapons and gun changes. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

