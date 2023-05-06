Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded: All unannounced changes coming in the upcoming patch

The mid-season Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is just around the corner, and Activision has revealed all upcoming content on its official Call of Duty Blog. Some significant changes, however, were left out by the developers. Fortunately, Twitter handle ModernWarzone has mentioned them. The upcoming update is scheduled to arrive on May 10, 2023.

Ranked Play, a new DMZ map, a revamped Perk bundles system, and more features are all expected to arrive in Warzone 2 with that patch. This article will cover the details that this title's developers didn't offer on the blog regarding Season 3 Reloaded.

Unannounced changes that will be included in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



• While queuing for a match, players will not be interrupted while in most menus.

• Equipped Perk Packs will now show on the HUD in the lower-right

• Al difficulty at… The following are all previously unannounced changes that will be live with Season 3 reloaded of Warzone• While queuing for a match, players will not be interrupted while in most menus.• Equipped Perk Packs will now show on the HUD in the lower-right• Al difficulty at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The following are all previously unannounced changes that will be live with Season 3 reloaded of Warzone 👇• While queuing for a match, players will not be interrupted while in most menus.• Equipped Perk Packs will now show on the HUD in the lower-right• Al difficulty at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Call of Duty Blog revealed all-new content and feature enhancements that will be included in Warzone 2's next Reloaded update, but game modifications, quality-of-life improvements, weapon adjustments, and other details are yet to be published by Activision.

However, the developers have discussed certain important adjustments with all of the Call of Duty studios, and ModernWarzone has covered everything. Here are the officially unannounced changes coming to WZ2:

Players will not be interrupted when they're in most menus while queuing for a match.

Equipped Perk Packs will now appear in the HUD's lower-right corner.

Strongholds' AI difficulty will be decreased.

Al Mazrah Redeploy Drones now have a higher vertical boost.

Reduced the amount of Mortar Strike waves.

Players will not be able to ping adversaries through Smoke Grenades.

Players who kill a Most Wanted Target will earn the Supply Box Reward.

When underwater, players will now see a distinct oxygen meter on the HUD.

Killstreaks will have their icon displayed on their in-game tablet for easy recognition.

The Buy Station cursor will always begin on "Gear."

Ammo caches will have up and down arrows to illustrate their height.

Contracts will still appear on the TacMap when on an active Contract.

Other elements that will be included in Season 3 Reloaded

1) Ranked Play

Ranked Play will finally be accessible with the release of Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded and will include a more competitive environment, a progressive ranking system, a visual rating, and various seasonal rewards — all in the Battle Royale style. This mode is now in the Beta phase, but players will be able to fully enjoy their rank journey soon enough.

2) New DMZ map Koschei Complex

The Koschei Complex is a new addition to Warzone 2's Al Mazrah. It's an underground bunker with many entrances. Because the region will have very limited lighting, players are advised to bring a flashlight before venturing deeper into the complex. The developers provided no information on the area's entrances, leaving it up to WZ2's community to locate it through any means they want.

3) New Tactical opportunities

Perk Packages: Pre-made perk packages will be available in buy stations and supply boxes, which will provide players an advantage over their opponents in starting phase of the match.

Pre-made perk packages will be available in buy stations and supply boxes, which will provide players an advantage over their opponents in starting phase of the match. Deployable Buy Stations: Deployable Buy Stations will be portable in nature and will provide gamers an edge later in the title when they need to refill their supplies without revealing their locations.

Deployable Buy Stations will be portable in nature and will provide gamers an edge later in the title when they need to refill their supplies without revealing their locations. Gulag Entry Kit: The kit will give another chance to gamers who have previously battled at Gulag, meaning players with this item will get two chances to earn their place back in the match.

All the changes and new features listed above will be included in Warzone 2's forthcoming Season 3 Reloaded update.

Poll : 0 votes